Delhi horror: Woman strangled, her body tied to a stone and dumped in canal

A murder of a young woman in Delhi came to light when her body was found floating in the Najafgarh drain in Delhi's Chhawla area on March 17.

The girl was identified as 23-year old Komal, who had gone missing since March 13.

The accused are Asif (26) and Zubair (26), who were the last people to talk to her. Both have been arrested and remanded to police custody, according to reports.

Komal and Asif had been friends for five years, and after an argument over Komal talking to other men, Asif allegedly strangled her and dumped her body in the canal on March 12.

Her body was found five days later by a passer-by who saw it floating in the water and informed the police on Monday (March 17).

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh told the media, “The body was found in Najafgarh drain near Badusarai village. It was pulled out and we found that the hands and legs were tied with a plastic rope… and a stone was tied around the body.”

The crime

Komal, who worked at a call centre, was a resident of Seemapuri’s Sunder Nagri in north-east Delhi. Asif was a taxi driver who lived near her home.

According to a police officer, they looked at her phone records and saw that the last call she received was from Asif.

On March 12, Asif picked Komal up in his car and instead of dropping her home, he drove her around different parts of the city. The argument between Asif and Komal got so heated that she was allegedly strangled to death by the accused.

On interrogating him, the police learnt that Asif panicked once he realised she died and called Zubair who helped him dispose of the body.

The two accused tied up her body and attached a stone from the knot in the rope. DCP Singh said the accused kept the body in the car and then drove to the Sahibi River’s Najafgarh drain, between Badusarai and Jhatikra pickets and dumped her body there.

Police action

Komal’s family filed a missing person case on March 13 which helped the police to identify her body.

According to Komal’s family, Asif had been pressuring her to become his friend and to marry him. Her family denied that Komal was in a relationship with the accused.

According to Komal's family, she was earning for the family and did not reveal any of the problems she was having with the accused. The family is keen to get justice for their daughter.