ONGC official drowns sons for ‘poor academic performance’, dies by suicide

Indian parents and children are known to face an unhealthy kind of pressure over academic performance, but as an extreme fallout of that, a man allegedly killed his two minor sons and then himself in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Friday (March 14).

The 37-year-old Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employee, V Chandra Kishore, was apparently upset with the “poor academic performance” of his two minor sons, a police official told news agency PTI on Saturday.

Kishore allegedly pushed the boys’ heads down into a bucket of water around 10 am on Friday as he was disappointed with their academic performance.

Suicide note found

“Kishore killed his sons because of their poor academic performance, fearing they would struggle and suffer in a competitive world if they did not excel in their studies. Unable to bear this thought, he took the extreme step,” an official told PTI.

A suicide note was also reportedly found and its contents are being examined. The official told PTI that forensic teams have been deployed, while an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances which led to the tragedy.

In a complaint, Kishore’s wife Rani stated that her husband was found hanging in the bedroom while their children were found lifeless in a bucket. Police registered a case and an investigation is on.

(With agency inputs)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)