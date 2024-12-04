Delhi horror: Three members of family stabbed to death in Neb Sarai

A middle-aged couple and their daughter were found stabbed to death inside their home in Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The victims have been identified as Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46) and their daughter Kavita (23), they added.

According to the police, the bodies were discovered by the couple's son, Arjun, around 5:30 am when he returned from his morning walk. He alerted the neighbours, who then called the police, an official said.

"Crime team and forensic teams have been called. Prima facie, there was no ransacking or stealing of any article from the house," the officer said.

Financial dispute possible motive

Speaking about the incident, Satish Kumar, Arjun's maternal uncle, stated, "Rajesh was my brother-in-law. I received a call from my nephew (Arjun) about the incident. Rajesh had retired from the army and was currently working as a security officer. His daughter was a college student." Kumar suggested that a financial dispute might be the possible motive for the attack.

AAP legislator from Deoli, Prakash Jarwal, visited the victim's house and spoke with Rajesh’s son. “This is a very unfortunate incident. His son asked me, ‘Who will I live for now?’” Jarwal said.

"Someone entered the house and stabbed the victims in their necks," Jarwal said, adding that people getting killed had become a daily occurrence in Delhi.

Kejriwal attacks Centre

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government. Describing the incident as "extremely painful and frightening," the AAP convener accused the Centre of allowing criminals a free hand and failing to ensure law and order in the capital.

'Painful and frightening'

"Three murders in the same house in Neb Sarai… This is extremely painful and frightening. Every day, Delhiites wake up to such frightening news. Criminals have been given a free hand, law and order has collapsed. Homes are being destroyed, innocent lives are being lost. And those who are responsible are silently watching all this happen," he wrote in a post on X.

"Will the central government keep quiet like this and watch the law and order situation in Delhi collapse? Will its party still say that crime is not an issue in Delhi?" he added.

The Delhi Police operates under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also launched a sharp attack on the ruling party, accusing it of failing to fulfil its responsibility of providing security to the residents.

'Centre has failed'

"There was a triple murder in Neb Sarai this morning. Murders are happening in broad daylight in Delhi, bullets are being fired, drugs are being sold openly. The central government has only one responsibility in Delhi - to provide security to the people of Delhi. They have completely failed in their responsibility," she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has recently intensified its attack on the Centre, accusing it of neglecting Delhi's law and order situation ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

With a series of violent incidents making headlines, the party is positioning public safety as a key election issue, challenging the Centre's handling of security in the national capital.