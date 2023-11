Delhi: Woman’s body with strangulation mark found in bag; fiance on the run

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The body of a 23-year-old woman with strangulation mark was found inside a bag at a house in east Delhi's Shahdara area on Sunday, police said.

A PCR call was received around 4.45 pm about a suspicious bag being found at a house near the Vishwash Nagar area in Shahdara, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

A team from the Farsh Bazaar police station was immediately sent to the spot along with a forensics team. On opening the bag, the police found the body of a woman who appeared to be strangulated, he said.

"We have identified the body and the age of the victim is 23 years. We have got strong leads about the suspect," the DCP said.

Police sources said the victim had got engaged a few months ago. Her fiance, who is absconding, is suspected to be behind her death as the body was allegedly found in his house.

The DCP said prima facie it appeared that the victim was strangulated. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further details will be revealed once the report is received.

An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added. PTI

