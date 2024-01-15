Swiss woman murder case: Delhi Police file chargesheet

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Delhi Police has filed a thousand-page charge sheet against Gurpreet Singh in connection with the murder of a Swiss national Nina Berger, officials said on Sunday.

The main motive behind the woman's murder was a financial dispute between her and the accused, the police said in the charge sheet.

The decomposed body of Nina Berger, aged around 30 years, was found lying near the wall of a municipal school in West Delhi's Tikal Nagar on October 20, 2023. Her limbs were tied with metal chains which were locked, the police had said.

The police had arrested 33-year-old Singh, a resident of West Delhi's Janakpuri, in connection with the case, a day after the incident.

According to officials, in the thousand-page charge sheet, the police have mentioned Singh as the sole accused in the murder of the Swiss woman.

The charge sheet was filed in a city court on January 11, they said.

According to the charge sheet, the main motive behind the murder was a financial dispute between Singh and Berger.

The accused demanded around Rs 7 lakh from the woman, the police said.

Singh and his father were business dealers of stone and gems, according to the charge sheet.

The accused, during his visit to Switzerland, had offered Berger some gemstones and performed occult practice on the pretext of healing her from her professional problems, after which he started demanding money from her, they said.

Before the murder, Berger had attempted to withdraw money from different ATMs but failed. Singh had accompanied her during one of her visits to an ATMs, they added.

The police told the court it is suspected that Singh's father who needs to be questioned in connection with the murder case has fled the country, therefore, a look-out circular (LOC) has been issued against him.

The police in the charge sheet also informed the court that the accused had studied up to Class 8.

They added that a separate charge sheet would be soon filed against Singh in another case under the Arms Act that was lodged after four firearms were seized from his house. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)