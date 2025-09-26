Delhi HC allows Priya Kapur to file Sunjay Kapur’s asset details in sealed cover

The Delhi High Court on Friday (September 26) heard a petition by Priya Kapur seeking permission to submit the list of Sunjay Kapur’s assets in a sealed cover.

After considering arguments from all parties, the court allowed the plea, directing that the asset details be filed in a sealed cover with copies made available only to the concerned parties, according to a NDTV report.

Confidentiality plea questioned

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur, opposed the move, arguing that “confidentiality is a cloak under which you fritter away the assets.” He further alleged that the will in question was "bogus," depriving the children of their rightful share in Kapur’s estate.

Jethmalani pointed out that two bank accounts mentioned in the will had been emptied between August 22-26. "This is the conduct of a person who is now asking for confidentiality," he said, adding that the most valuable part of the will, a six per cent stake in a company, had also been appropriated by the defendant.

Media gag opposed

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, urged that details submitted in court should not be made public.

"It is up to the court to enforce this, but at least nobody should discuss the case outside. If all parties agree not to share the details with the public, I leave it to my lady (the judge) to devise a mechanism," he said.

Jethmalani, however, opposed any media gag, pointing out that both sides had already spoken publicly. "They claimed the children have a Rs 1,900-crore stake in the RK Trust, which has nothing to do with this case on personal assets," he noted.

The RK Trust, named after Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur, is the family trust, but a NDTV report citing sources close to Karisma Kapoor had earlier clarified that the children have no access to those funds.

Court bars media leaks

Justice Jyoti Singh observed that keeping certain details out of the public domain would be in the interest of both parties and asked how confidentiality could be ensured.

Jethmalani reiterated his objection, "In this case, confidentiality is a cloak under which you fritter away the assets. This matter requires sunlight, not secrecy, because I have not been told about the assets."

He went on to claim that assets under the will had been misappropriated by Priya Kapur, leaving Karisma’s children with nothing.

Nayar responded that all parties should undertake in court not to leak details to the media. The bench agreed, directing that all sides refrain from discussing the matter publicly, while permitting Priya Kapur to submit the asset list in a sealed cover.

The court further ordered that a copy of the will be provided to Rani Kapur on the condition that it would not be leaked, and ordered that the will be kept in the custody of the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to ensure confidentiality and secure handling.