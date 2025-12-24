TN's POCSO case: Life term for Assam migrant who raped minor girl

In a landmark verdict that underscores Tamil Nadu's commitment to protecting children and delivering expeditious justice, a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Thiruvallur on Wednesday (December 24) afternoon sentenced 35-year-old Kale Biswakarma, a migrant worker from Assam, to life imprisonment for the brutal sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl in Arambakkam in Tiruvallur district earlier this year.

Justice C Uma Maheswari, who presided over the special court for exclusive trial of POCSO cases, convicted Biswakarma after a swift trial that concluded in just three months — the result of coordinated efforts of police, prosecution, and judiciary in handling sensitive child-abuse cases.

Minor targeted while going to grandmom's house

The heinous crime, registered as Crime No. 113/2025 at Arambakkam Police Station, occurred on July 12, 2025. The victim — a schoolgirl — was going to her grandmother’s house in the afternoon, when she was stalked and abducted by the perpetrator into a nearby mango grove where he committed the crime.

Partial CCTV footage from a local shop captured the man, sparking widespread public outrage and demands for immediate action. Facing intense pressure, the Tamil Nadu government announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for information leading to Biswakarma’s arrest and formed multiple special teams across districts under the supervision of the Thiruvallur Superintendent of Police.

Innovative techniques used to nab culprit

Innovative techniques, including AI-generated images of the suspect disseminated through media and social platforms, extensive railway station patrols, and technical analyses of footage, played a crucial role during the manhunt.

After two weeks of relentless search, the police zeroed in on Biswakarma at Sullurupeta Railway Station in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on July 25. A native of Dibrugarh district of Assam, who had been working at a local dhaba for over a decade, Biswakarma confessed to the crime during interrogation. He revealed he had alighted from a train near Arambakkam the same day and fled to Andhra Pradesh after the assault, even changing workplaces to evade arrest.

The investigative officer, C Jaishree, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gummidipoondi sub-division, Thiruvallur, completed the probe in a record 40 days, filing the chargesheet on September 4.

Key evidence included DNA matches from biological samples, preserved CCTV footage, and the victim’s statements recorded before a judicial magistrate. Forensic reports provided irrefutable scientific corroboration. A dedicated monitoring team ensured no adjournments in the procedure, prompt witness production, and seamless coordination.

Court stresses on supporting victim

In addition to life imprisonment, the court highlighted support extended to the victim — an interim compensation of Rs 3 lakh awarded under POCSO rules to aid immediate rehabilitation.

Child rights activists and police officers hailed the outcome as a strong deterrent against crimes targeting minors. “This case demonstrates how determined policing, scientific investigation, and fast-track trials can deliver justice swiftly,” a senior officer said.

Speaking exclusively to The Federal, Inspector General of Police, North Zone, Asra Garg, praised the teamwork that led to the conviction in the Arambakkam POCSO case.

"Meticulous efforts to first detect the case, followed by a very thorough investigation including the utilisation of the latest tools of digital technology, usage of eSakshya application for secure documentation, and comprehensive forensic analysis, along with sustained efforts during the course of the trial by the prosecutors and trial-monitoring teams, contributed to bringing justice to the victim and her family within five months of the heinous crime,” Garg said.