AAP, BJP lock horns over Ambedkar portrait in Delhi CM's office

The Delhi Assembly witnessed high drama on Monday (February 24) after the Opposition AAP accused the ruling party of removing the portraits of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Chief Minister's Office.

AAP MLA Atishi Marlena claimed, "Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh's photos have been taken down from the walls of the Delhi chief minister’s office. This shows that the BJP is an enemy of the Dalits and the Sikhs." She supported her statement with before-and-after pictures, alleging an anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh bias.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also weighed in, saying millions of Ambedkar’s followers were hurt by the move.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta maintained that the photos remain in place. Gupta, responding to the allegations, asked, "Should the photo of the head of government not be put up? Should the photo of the President of the country not be put up? Should the photo of Father of the Nation Gandhi ji not be put up?" Visuals from inside the office clearly showed Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh’s photos adjacent to the chief minister's chair.

Other BJP leaders also dismissed the AAP's claims, arguing that they were merely an attempt to divert attention from the CAG reports -- slated to be tabled in the Assembly -- which they claim would expose corruption by the AAP.

