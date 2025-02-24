AAP left coffers empty but women to get Rs 2,500 as promised: Delhi CM

Newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has claimed that the previous AAP government left hers with an “empty public exchequer”, but has assured the women of the national capital that they will get their monthly payment of Rs 2,500 as promised by her party, the BJP.

After Gupta made these claims on Sunday (February 23), her predecessor Atishi hit back saying that after 10 years, the AAP regime had handed over a “fiscally strong” government to the BJP. The party must focus on delivering on their promises instead of making “excuses”, she said.

‘Exchequer empty’

Gupta attended a meeting along with other BJP MLAs at the state party office ahead of the first session of the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly scheduled on Monday (February 24).

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the she said several phases of meetings have been held with the officers over the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna under which Rs 2,500 per month is to be paid to the eligible women in Delhi.

“The condition in which the [previous] government has left [the exchequer] for us... when we sat with officers to review the financial status of the current government, we found the government exchequer empty,” she said in reply to a question about the preparation to implement the scheme.

‘Detailed planning’ on women’s scheme

Gupta, however, assured that the scheme will be implemented with detailed planning.

State BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the BJP government’s only agenda was ensuring a developed Delhi and solving the problems of the people.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, ending the AAP decade-long rule. It ousted the AAP from power by winning 48 of the 70 seats in Delhi Assembly, in the polls held earlier this month.

Delivery, not delays: Atishi

The new Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Atishi, said when the AAP formed the government in 2015, Delhi’s total budget was only Rs 30,000 crore.

In the past 10 years, the budget has grown to Rs 77,000 crore: “From the moment the BJP government was formed, I had expected it to start making excuses to avoid fulfilling its so-called guarantees and promises,” she said, attacking the BJP.

The people of Delhi expect delivery, not “delays”, Atishi said, accusing the saffron party of looking for ways to “wriggle out” of its “guarantees” and promises during the elections.

