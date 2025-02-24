Delhi Assembly's first session with BJP at helm begins with oath-taking

The first session of the Delhi Assembly with the BJP at the helm kicked off on Monday (February 24).

Before the session began, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely was sworn-in as the pro-tem Speaker by the Lt Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas.

As the senior-most legislator, Lovely, a former Congress leader, will then oversee the swearing-in of all newly elected legislators.

Oath-taking by MLAs

Chief minister Rekha Gupta was the first to take the oath, followed by her six cabinet ministers. The other MLAs were sworn in thereafter.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was present in the Speaker's gallery to witness the session.

A new Speaker is expected to be elected later on Monday and BJP’s Vijender Gupta is most likely to assume the position.

Atishi to lead Opposition

The BJP won 48 of the 70 seats in the February 5 elections, ending a decade of rule by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP won 22 seats and will occupy the Opposition benches.

For a third time in succession, the Congress party failed to win any seat.

Meanwhile, AAP MLAs have elected former Delhi chief minister Atishi asthe Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Atishi was one of the top AAP leaders to be re-elected from Kalkaji by defeating BJP strongman Ramesh Bidhuri.