Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gets Z-category security after 'Jan Sunwai' attack

The Union government has accorded 'Z' category VIP security cover to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following an attack on her during a Jan Sunwai (public hearing) at her Civil Lines Camp Office, official sources said on Thursday (August 21).

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta's security will reportedly be revamped after the attack on her office on Wednesday (August 20). Gupta was slapped by a man during the public hearing programme.

Security revamped

Gupta, her official residence and the Camp Office on Raj Niwas Marg in the Civil Lines area will also be secured by the VIP Security Group (VSG) of the paramilitary force that also provides protection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family of the Congress party.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took charge of the Delhi chief minister's security on Thursday (August 21) following the directions of the Union Home Ministry.

She has been granted 'Z' category central security cover following a threat perception report prepared by central intelligence agencies, sources said. Gupta, 51, was earlier being provided a top-level security cover by Delhi Police.

CRPF team deployed

A team of 22-25 armed CRPF commandos will be on the CM's protection duty round-the-clock, the sources said.

The CRPF will put in place new measures for her security. These include regulating access to her residence, deployment of security gadgets and providing her proximate protection through male and female personal security officers (PSOs) when she moves in public, as per sources.

The CRPF also provides security to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the governors of West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Karnataka apart from a number of other high-profile persons.

The VIP security cover under the central protection list begins from the highest Z-plus (ASL) to Z-plus, Z, Y, Y-plus and X.

New security protocols

Apart from the above measures, some other major security upgrades have reportedly been planned for her, including a ban on people directly approaching her at the Jan Sunwai sessions.

Police said this is to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and security protocols are strengthened during interactions between the chief minister and the public.

"Complainants will not be allowed to directly approach the chief minister during 'Jan Sunwai' sessions," PTI quoted a police source.

It is said that every complaint will first undergo verification before being placed before CM Rekha Gupta. A designated perimeter will also be created to ensure that visitors cannot come close to her, the police source said.

BJP MPs meet CM

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP MPs met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and said she would resume her schedule either from Thursday or Friday (August 22).

A delegation of all the seven party MPs called on Gupta on Thursday, a day after she was attacked by a man during her 'Jan Sunwai' programme at Camp Office in north Delhi's Civil Lines.

The accused who attacked Gupta was overpowered and arrested on the spot. He has been booked on the charge of attempt to murder and is currently in five-day custody of the Delhi Police which is investigating the case.

Talking to reporters, minister of state for corporate affairs and road transport and highways, Harsh Malhotra, ruled out any security breach in the lead up to the incident.

(With agency inputs)