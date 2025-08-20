Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked, accused arrested

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning (August 20), the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway. Senior police officers are at the spot, officials said. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Bhaiji, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat.

"A person attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during 'Jan Sunwai' today. Delhi Police has detained the accused and is questioning him," the CMO said in a statement.

'CM in shock'

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva "strongly" condemned the "attack" on the chief minister during her weekly 'Jan Sunwai' programme, the Delhi BJP said in a message.

"During Jan Sunwai, the CM was listening to grievances of people. A man came forward and tried to hand over a document to the CM. He suddenly grabbed the CM's hand and tried to pull her... There was commotion at the place. The person was nabbed by people present at the spot. The police is investigating the background of the person. The CM is stable; doctors have examined her. She is in shock... the CM is a strong woman. She said she is committed to continuing her work," Sachdeva said.

Gupta was "attacked" by a man aged around 35. He first gave the CM some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her.

AAP, Congress condemn attack

Meanwhile, the AAP and Congress condemned the attack on Gupta, while also questioning the police over the issue of women's safety in the national capital.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal stressed that in a democratic system, differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence.

"I am confident that Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the chief minister remains completely safe and healthy," he said in a post on X in Hindi. Condemning the attack on her successor, Atishi echoed similar views as the AAP supremo.

"The attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is space for dissent and opposition, but none for violence," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

She expressed hope that Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. "I also wish that the chief minister is completely safe," she added in the post.

Former Delhi minister and AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said all parties should unequivocally condemn such acts. "There is no place for violence in a democracy. We fully slam this incident. Whenever former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked, BJP spokespersons said that people were angry and hence the incidents happened. We are showing a big heart. The people of Delhi are unhappy with Gupta but violence is not the solution. Any kind of violence is not justified," he said.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav criticised the attack and called it extremely sad. "It is condemnable that the chief minister was attacked. This also exposes the fact that women are not safe in Delhi. People come here for safety. The police should wake up and address the issue of women's safety," he added.

Accused's mother reacts

Meanwhile, Bhanuben Sakaria, the mother of the accused, claimed her son, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, was not affiliated with any political party.

She further claimed her son is an animal lover, who went to Delhi to take part in a protest against the recent Supreme Court order to relocate all stray dogs from streets of the national capital to shelters.

"He loves dogs, cows and birds. That is why he was upset after the SC said all the stray dogs in Delhi should be captured. He went to Haridwar a few days back and then told us over phone that he will go to Delhi to participate in protests in support of dogs," she said.

"That's all he told us over the phone when we asked when he would return," Bhanuben said.