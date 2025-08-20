Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls attack a 'cowardly attempt' on public service

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public hearing on Wednesday (August 20) at her camp office in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, she said that the attack was a “cowardly attempt” on the BJP’s resolve to serve and work for the welfare of the people of Delhi.

“The attack on me during this morning's public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people,” she stated in a post on X.

Was in shock

The Delhi Chief Minister further stated that although she was in shock after the attack, but was now feeling better.

“Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but now I am feeling better. I request all my well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet me. I will soon be seen working among you again,” she said.

“Such attacks can never break my spirit or my resolve to serve the people. Now, I will be among you with even more energy and dedication than before. Public hearings and the resolution of people's problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before,” she added.

“Your trust and support are my greatest strength. I express my heartfelt gratitude for your immense love, blessings, and good wishes,” said Gupta.

Murder case lodged

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police lodged an attempt to murder case against the accused, identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai from Rajkot, Gujarat. He approached the Chief Minister under the pretext of handing over documents.

The accused was immediately detained for questioning, and the police’s Special Cell is investigating possible motives or conspiracy.

Gupta’s office described the attack as a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her,” while doctors confirmed that the Chief Minister is stable, though she was in shock. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, along with leaders from AAP and Congress, strongly condemned the incident. Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi both stressed that violence has no place in democracy and called for strict police action. Congress leaders questioned the safety of women in Delhi, pressing the police to address broader security concerns.

The accused’s mother stated that her son is an animal lover, not affiliated with any political party, and had travelled to Delhi to protest a Supreme Court order for relocating stray dogs. She insisted he was motivated by concern for animal welfare, not politics. The case has sparked political debate and raised concerns about security for public officials and women in the capital.