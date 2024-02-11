'Delhi Chalo': Roads blocked, security beefed up; 3 ministers to hold talks with farmers

Ahead of the anticipated ‘Delhi Chalo’ march called by farmers on February 12, the Centre has reportedly invited farmers’ representatives for a meeting to discuss their demands.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told the media on Saturday (February 10) that three Union ministers – Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai – will arrive in Chandigarh on February 12 to hold talks with a deputation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The meeting will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 in Delhi, a day before the farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Pandher also shared the letter inviting them to hold the talks in Chandigarh.

The first meeting with the three Union ministers was held on February 8 in which a detailed discussion was held with the leaders of farmer organisations which planned 'Delhi Chalo' march to press for their demands, including a law to guarantee a minimum support price for crops, was held.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who coordinated with the farmer leaders for arranging the meeting, had also participated in it. After the meeting, the farmer leaders had said the central ministers had assured them that they would hold a second round of the meeting soon.

Roads barricaded, security tightened in Haryana

Anticipating massive participation of farmers, the Haryana government has put in place heavy security measures to take care of the law and order situation during the protest.

While the government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts ahead, videos showed workers putting up cement barricades, and putting up barbed wires and nails on roads along the borders near Haryana and Punjab to block the entry of the farmers.

Section 144 has also been imposed in several districts of Haryana while CRPF, security agencies and police force have been deployed in large numbers.

According to an official order, the mobile internet services will remain suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts from 6 am on February 11 to 23:59 pm on February 13.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced the 'Delhi Chalo' march by more than 200 farmers' unions on February 13 to press the Centre for accepting their several demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Internet suspended

The decision to suspend mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services was taken as there was an apprehension of disturbance of peace in view of the proposed march.

"...it has been brought to my notice by Addl. Director General of Police, CID, Haryana vide his request dated February 10 that in view of the call for farmers march/agitation given by certain organisations, there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquillity in the districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa," read the order issued by Haryana additional chief secretary (home department) TVSN Prasad.

"...there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in above mentioned districts on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services," read the order.

The decision was taken to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms on mobile phones and SMS for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, said the order.

The authorities hereby "order the suspension of the mobile internet services(2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS) bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa of Haryana State," said the order.

All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order, it stated.

It is emphasized that this order is being issued after taking utmost care of public convenience by exempting individual SMS, mobile recharge, banking SMS, voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and domestic households, thus not affecting the commercial and financial interest of the State and basic domestic needs of individuals, it said.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Pandher condemned the Haryana government for its decision of suspending the mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts. He said that farmers were ready for the "historic" march to the national capital on February 13.

(With inputs from agencies)