Delhi cafe owner's suicide: Estranged wife's earlier post on facing 'toxicity', 'abuse' surfaces

Manika Pahwa, the estranged wife of a Delhi café owner Puneet Khurana who had died by suicide, had earlier posted on social media about being subjected to "toxicity and narcissistic abuse" and how she is now “healing” and happy to be free.

The couple, co-owners of the popular Woodbox Cafe in Delhi, were going through a divorce. However, on New Year's Eve, Puneet Khurana (40) was found hanging in his room in Model Town's Kalyan Vihar area.

No more slave treatment

A day before, he had spoken to Manika and recorded the conversation, in which the couple can be heard fighting over issues related to their co-owned bakery 'For God's Cake'.

Nearly a week before Puneet’s death by suicide, Manika had written a post on Instagram, in which she talks about healing well "after all the toxicity and narcissistic abuse". And, how she was trying to "be better and to be indifferent" every day.

However, she did not name her abuser and felt higher powers will take a call on what was best for her "abusers". Further, she added that “feminism” suits her as feminism means giving and getting respect from each other.

Feminism also meant “no slave treatment, and no stopping some girl to speak her mind (sic)”, she wrote.

In her view, even a house help, guard, rikshawala, a tiny kid deserves respectful treatment. “Once a coward fought with me that 'respect has to be earned'. Ufff! What disgrace na? I disagree, respect has to be given to each and everyone. If not, then you lost the respect baby. Phew! Maybe that's why in India, we address people with 'aap', 'bhaiya', 'didi' to even strangers, isn't it?" she said in her post.

Also, she said that abusers need to see the mirror someday and understand that kindness, love, understanding, trust, wisdom, affection and care all are true virtues and hold much more importance than money, property and gold.

“God bless the unkind ones. I know nobody can change, but let's just pray, nobody else should suffer because of some bunch of insecure cowards... I am free, and the beautiful ruins are part of me," she wrote.

Ruining her life

Meanwhile, a CCTV video has also surfaced capturing an expletive-laden exchange showing Pahwa accusing Khurana of ruining her life. "I will go to your locality and create a scene,” she warned.

In the 15-minute call recording, Pahwa is heard saying, "Beggar, tell me what have you asked for? " And that she did not want to see his face anymore. "If you come in front of me, I will slap you. If the divorce is going on, will you remove me from the business? Then you will say, if you threaten me, I will commit suicide," she added.

Responding to her, the man dismisses her grievances, saying, "All of this doesn't matter anymore. Just tell me what you want."

Khurana's family blames Pahwa

Khurana's family has blamed Pahwa for the death of their son and has accused Pahwa of "instigating him" to die by suicide.

Khurana's sister told news agency ANI that Manika Pahwa, her parents and her sister “stressed” her brother out and instigated him by saying, 'you can't do anything, die by suicide if you dare'.

Puneet shot a video before his death, in which he has said everything, about how Manika and his parents pressured him mentally. She claimed that they had earlier run the bakery business jointly but when the first motion for divorce was signed, it was decided Puneet would manage For God's bakery and Manika would be in charge of Woodbox Cafe.

“It was signed. Even after that, she kept saying that she won't leave her share. When the matter has been decided in court, go and raise the issue there. She kept calling him and demanding her share," the sister told ANI.

Khurana's mother also accused Pahwa of torturing her son. According to her, the two shared the business but they would have disputes over it.

“He would not say anything openly to us, thinking we would be upset. He kept swallowing his grief. My son was doing well, but she tortured him so much yesterday that he took this step," she said.

The man's family also said that their son made a video recording in his phone in which he has accused Pahwa of pressuring him over property and business, eventually pushing him to take the drastic step. Khurana's phone, which has the video, is with the Delhi Police, who are investigating the case.

The couple who were married in 2016 had been separated for two years. By mutual consent, they had moved the court for divorce. Khurana's family has filed a police complaint and sought action against Pahwa and her family.

Bengaluru techie's suicide

Khurana's death comes soon after techie Atul Subhash's suicide in Bengaluru last month. The 34-year-old private firm employee had left behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment.

There was an uproar and a few days later, Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, and her mother and brother were arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Subhash's father also threatened that they will die by suicide if their grandson is not handed over to them.