Delhi car blast: UP trader’s search ends in grief as nephew found dead

A trade trip from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi turned into a nightmare for Mehboob when he lost contact with his nephews, Aman Ansari and Noman Ansari, after the bomb blast in Delhi on the evening of November 10.

Mehboob's family members run a cosmetic shop in Jhinjhana of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh and they were at the Delhi market on Monday evening to buy merchandise for their shop. But the pleasant evening turned into chaos when a car blast occurred near Red Fort.

Frantic searches

Following the attack, Mehboob frantically looked for his nephews, Aman and Noman, youths in their early 20s, throughout the evening. “We were in Old Delhi for shopping. The blast occurred, and everybody ran,” Mehboob recounted.

Not only Mehboob, but it was a dreadful night for other relatives too, who conducted frantic searches. Mehboob said he finally got news about his nephews when he got through to Aman over phone. While Aman told him that he was injured and in LNJP hospital, his other nephew, Noman, was not reachable.

Around 12 midnight, Mehboob, along with some of his relatives, reached LNJP. However, they were denied entry, citing the high-profile visits by Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Mehboob was not allowed inside, nor was any clarity about Aman given to him by the hospital administration.