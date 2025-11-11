Delhi blast: Bus conductor, 34-yr-old businessman among 12 killed in car explosion
DTC conductor Ashok Kumar, sole earner of a family of five, and pharmacist Umar Kataria were among car blast victims; Delhi Police invoke UAPA
Delhi bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who tragically lost his life in the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday (November 10) evening, happens to be sole breadwinner for his family of five and his mother.
A native of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, his hometown now grieves the loss of one of its own.
Sole breadwinner
Ashok had been working as a conductor for the Delhi Transport Corporation, operating cluster buses along the Old Delhi route. Monday was a routine workday for him. Ashok was either on his way to work or heading somewhere on his bike when he inadvertently fell victim to this act of violence.
His cousin Pappu standing outside LNJP hospital, was reeling under the shock of hearing about Ashok's tragic death, said news reports.
Also read: Red Fort blast: Death toll climbs to 12; Amit Shah chairs high-level meet
Ashok lived in Jagatpur, Delhi, around 15 km from the site of the explosion, with his wife and four children, three daughters and a son. His mother, Somwati, resides in their village and Ashok bore the full weight of the family’s responsibilities, working as a conductor by day and a security guard at night.
Businessman falls victim
Another victim, Amar Kataria, was a 34-year-old pharmaceutical businessman from Sriniwaspuri. After closing his pharmacy in Bhagirath Palace, about 6 km from Red Fort, he was on his way home when he got caught in the blast. His father was seen shedding tears outside LNJP Hospital, said reports.
Family members of Jumman, an e-rickshaw driver who died in the blast were seen mourning outside a mortuary at Maulana Azad Medical College.
Car explosion
The explosion happened at 6.52 pm when a slow-moving Hyundai i20, registered in Haryana, detonated near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The blast killed twelve and injured 20 others, damaging nearby vehicles.
Graphic images from the scene revealed the extent of the devastation.
Also read: Red Fort blast: Rail minister says vigil strengthened at major railway stations
Authorities are investigating the incident as a suspected terror attack.
UAPA invoked
Delhi Police have invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following forensic findings and intelligence inputs suggesting possible terror links. Notably, the blast coincided with the discovery of a massive cache of 2,900 kg of explosives just 50 km away in Faridabad, Haryana.