Delhi blast: Bus conductor, 34-yr-old businessman among 12 killed in car explosion

Delhi bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who tragically lost his life in the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday (November 10) evening, happens to be sole breadwinner for his family of five and his mother.

A native of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, his hometown now grieves the loss of one of its own.

Sole breadwinner

Ashok had been working as a conductor for the Delhi Transport Corporation, operating cluster buses along the Old Delhi route. Monday was a routine workday for him. Ashok was either on his way to work or heading somewhere on his bike when he inadvertently fell victim to this act of violence.

His cousin Pappu standing outside LNJP hospital, was reeling under the shock of hearing about Ashok's tragic death, said news reports.

Also read: Red Fort blast: Death toll climbs to 12; Amit Shah chairs high-level meet

Ashok lived in Jagatpur, Delhi, around 15 km from the site of the explosion, with his wife and four children, three daughters and a son. His mother, Somwati, resides in their village and Ashok bore the full weight of the family’s responsibilities, working as a conductor by day and a security guard at night.

Businessman falls victim

Another victim, Amar Kataria, was a 34-year-old pharmaceutical businessman from Sriniwaspuri. After closing his pharmacy in Bhagirath Palace, about 6 km from Red Fort, he was on his way home when he got caught in the blast. His father was seen shedding tears outside LNJP Hospital, said reports.