Atishi becomes first woman Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly at a meeting of AAP MLAs here on Sunday (February 23), party leaders said.

She is the first woman Leader of Opposition in the House. The ex-Delhi CM was unanimously chosen by the AAP MLAs to be the Leader of Opposition during AAP's legislative party meeting.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and the party's 22 MLAs that includes Kalkaji legislator Atishi attended the meeting.

Atishi gets top rung status

Atishi, who is one of the leaders to get elected to the Delhi assembly, is being projected as a strong female contender to take on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. The AAP leader's elevation to the post of the LoP is significant because other top leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bhardwaj had lost their seats in the elections.

"Thanks to Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the Legislative Party for trusting me. A strong Opposition raises the voice of the people. The Aam Aadmi Party will fulfil all the promises made by BJP," Atishi said.

Atishi (43) shot into prominence when she held fort in Delhi as top rung AAP leaders were in jail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. She took on the BJP and Congress on a host of issues. In September 2024, when Kejriwal stepped down after his release from jail he awarded her for her loyalty by making her Delhi CM.

In the recently concluded Delhi polls, Atishi got elected from south Delhi's Kalkaji in 2020 despite a stiff competition from former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who is known for his controversial remarks.

Pending CAG reports to be tabled

The first session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on February 24. In the three-day session, the ruling BJP government has said that pending CAG reports against the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.

The BJP ousted AAP from power in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the assembly polls held on February 5.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and several top leaders of the party, including Manish Sisodia, also lost the elections.

