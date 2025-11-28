Delhi police arrest gangster in Kapil Sharma's restaurant shooting

The Delhi Police arrested a suspected gangster allegedly involved in a shooting incident at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada, an official said on Friday (November 28).

The accused, Bandhu Man Singh, is a close associate of Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is believed to be involved in multiple extortion rackets targeting businessmen and high-profile individuals abroad, the official added.

According to investigators, Singh was coordinating with Dhillon's network and was part of a broader conspiracy to target Sharma’s restaurant as an act of intimidation.

Intelligence Inputs

A senior police officer said the arrest followed specific intelligence inputs.

“A pistol of Chinese make, along with cartridges, was recovered from his possession. His role in the conspiracy and his links with overseas operatives are being probed further,” the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional conspirators and determine the extent of the gang's activities in India and abroad, officials said.

(With agency inputs)