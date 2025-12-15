Delhi air quality worsens as AQI hits 498, Wazirpur records max of 500

Delhi was shrouded in a dense blanket of smog on Monday (December 15), with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 498 — placing it at the upper end of the "severe" category.

Also Read: Toxic smog blankets Delhi, AQI hits season's worst at 431

Air quality was classified as "severe" at 38 monitoring stations and "very poor" at two others. Jahangirpuri, which also recorded an AQI of 498, reported the worst pollution levels among all 40 stations.

Wazirpur AQI hits 500

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is deemed "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

The AQI in Delhi had climbed to 461 on Sunday (December 14) and marked the city's most polluted day this winter and the second-worst December air quality day on record, as weak winds and low temperatures trapped pollutants close to the surface.

Also Read: Why Delhi moms across economic and social groups are losing out to a common fear

The air quality monitoring station at Wazirpur recorded the maximum possible Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 500 during the day, beyond which the CPCB does not register data.

Low wind speed hinders pollutants dispersal

Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the "severe" category. The outlook for the subsequent six days also states that the air is likely to remain in the "very poor" band, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).

The current average wind speed, which is less than 10 kmph, is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Also Read: Jahangirpuri is Delhi's most polluted hotspot, says study

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature during the day is expected to settle at around 25 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)