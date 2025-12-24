Delhi air quality improves slightly, remains in 'very poor' category

Delhi’s air quality showed a marginal improvement on Wednesday (December 24) morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) easing to the ‘very poor’ category from ‘severe’ a day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI in the national capital was recorded at 336 in the morning, down from 415 on Tuesday, CPCB data indicated.

AQI levels

Of Delhi’s 40 air quality monitoring stations, 36 reported AQI levels in the ‘very poor’ range. Nehru Nagar registered the highest reading at 392, as per the CPCB’s Sameer app.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Fog and smog reduced visibility in some parts of Delhi early in the morning.

IMD forecasts moderate fog

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level stood at 100 per cent. The IMD has forecast moderate fog during the day.