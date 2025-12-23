Delhi airport hit by fog, 10 flights cancelled, over 270 delayed

At least 10 flights were cancelled, and more than 270 flights were delayed at the Delhi International Airport due to fog and low visibility conditions on Tuesday (December 23).

An official said six arrivals and four departures have been cancelled for the day.

As per information available on the flight tracking website flightradar24.com, over 270 flights have been delayed, and the average delay time for departures is 29 minutes.

Also Read: Delhi airport assault: Air India Express to set up external probe

"Visibility at the airport is improving; however, flight departures for certain destinations may experience delay," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

(With agency inputs)