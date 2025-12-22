Delhi pollution: Eye drops, masks and nebuliser fly off the shleves

A seasonal rise in air pollution, in sync with winter, across Delhi has triggered a sharp increase in the sale of eye drops, masks and nebulisers, with chemists reporting growing complaints of eye irritation, redness and breathing discomfort as winter sets in.

Chemists across the capital say the trend repeats every year, but this season has seen eye-care products outselling even cough syrups, traditionally the most in-demand items during winter.

Eye irritation complaints surge

“Every time pollution levels go up, there is a clear increase in the sale of eye drops, nasal sprays and masks,” said Suresh, a chemist at Care Chemists in Lutyens’ Delhi, adding that eye drops were moving faster off shelves than cough syrups this season.

Shravan, who runs Ram Pharmacy near RML Hospital, said customers were increasingly walking in with complaints of burning eyes and redness. “Eye drops, steam inhalation instruments and nasal sprays are selling much more than usual,” he said.

Cold, pollution dry out eyes

Amit Gupta of Rajkamal Chemists attributed the rise to a combination of cold weather and pollution. “There is easily a 10 to 15 per cent increase in the sale of eye drops and nasal sprays. Eyes dry out quickly in this season due to the harsh cold and polluted air,” he said.

Trade body flags seasonal trend

However, the Delhi Drug Traders’ Association said the surge in demand during winter months was a familiar pattern. “Every year, as winter sets in and pollution levels spike, we see a seasonal rise in the sale of products like eye drops, masks, and related items,,” said Ashish Davraj, general secretary of the association, adding that eye drops consistently remain among the most sought-after products.

Davraj said sales typically rise by around 15 per cent, driven by complaints of eye irritation caused by polluted air.

Nebulisers see unexpected demand

Nebulisers have also seen a seasonal uptick, though chemists say they are not fast-moving products.

“Nebulisers are not products people buy frequently as they are long-lasting and most households purchased them during the Covid period. However, families with newborn babies or elderly members tend to buy or replace nebulisers during this season, leading to a marginal increase in demand,” he said.

Some chemists said the recent demand for nebulisers was unexpected.

"Generally, people do not buy these instruments frequently as they are expensive and long-lasting,” said Irfan, another chemist near Gole Market.

“But over the past three days, around five customers bought nebulisers, including a foreign couple visiting Delhi with an infant who had breathing discomfort,” he added.

Repeat purchases becoming common

Chemists also reported customers returning more frequently for the same medicines. “People are coming back every 10 to 12 days for eye drops or nasal sprays,” one chemist said, noting a rise in sales of dryness-relief eye drops and throat lozenges.

Customers say pharmacy visits have increased as well. “Earlier, one medicine was enough for the family. Now we buy eye drops for elders, masks for children and tablets for ourselves,” said Amit, a 24-year-old resident. His friend Bhawani said rising hospital costs had pushed many to rely on pharmacies and over-the-counter treatments instead.

(With Agnecy inputs)