Delhi air pollution: Gadkari says transport causes 40 per cent emissions

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed concern over the severe air pollution in Delhi, stating that the transport sector contributes to nearly 40 per cent of emissions.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of a book titled 'My Idea of Nation First - Redefining Unalloyed Nationalism' written by Uday Mahurkar, the Union Minister also said that even if he stays in Delhi for two days, he gets an infection. Gadkari made the remarks on Tuesday (December 23).

“I stayed in Delhi for just two days and ended up getting infections. Why is Delhi suffering so much from pollution?” said Gadkari.

Questions fossil fuel import

Arguing that “true nationalism” lies in reducing imports and increasing exports, the senior BJP leader questioned the rationale of spending Rs 22 lakh crore annually on importing fossil fuels. He called for greater self-reliance in alternative and biofuels.

"If there is any true nationalism today, it lies in reducing imports and increasing exports. We are spending Rs 22 lakh crore on importing fossil fuels. What kind of nationalism is this? By spending so much money, we are polluting our own country. Can't we become self-reliant in alternative fuels and biofuels?" said Gadkari as quoted by ANI.

Delhi continues to choke on smog

Meanwhile, a dense blanket of smog covered several parts of the national capital on Wednesday, with low visibility reported in areas such as ITO as air pollution levels remained high. Visuals from the area showed thick haze hanging over roads amid deteriorating air quality conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said all measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been enforced across Delhi-NCR in view of the situation.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the Air Quality Index (AQI) in and around the ITO stretch stood at 374, placing it in the “very poor” category.

Politics over pollution

The worsening pollution triggered political sparring, with opposition leaders pressing for a detailed discussion in Parliament. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi urged the Centre to address the issue with greater seriousness, citing its impact on public health.

Responding to the criticism, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was not opposed to debating air pollution. He, however, blamed repeated disruptions by the Congress and other opposition parties for preventing such a discussion, stating that proceedings were stalled during the passage of the Viksit Bharat–G RAM G Bill.