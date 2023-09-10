Delhi: 18-year-old man thrashed, stabbed multiple times in Sangam Vihar

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was beaten up and stabbed multiple times allegedly by a group of people in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday evening. The victim is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Police said a CCTV footage showing a group of seven to nine people thrashing and stabbing the victim multiple times has been recovered.

According to police, the accused fled from the spot after the incident.

"We have identified all the accused and soon they will be arrested. An FIR has been registered in the matter," a senior police official said. PTI BM NB NB

