‘Deep conspiracy’ found in IYC 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit: Delhi Police

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday (February 24) stated that the ‘shirtless’ protest by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activist at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital was conducted "under a deep conspiracy."

They further stated that eight IYC members, including its president, Uday Bhanu Chib, have been arrested so far, and apart from the existing ones, charges of rioting have been added against them.

"During investigation, Sections 191(1) and 192 of the BNS have also been added. Based on the investigation so far, it has emerged that the offence was committed as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy, and substantial evidence in this regard has been obtained," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime and Police Management & Media Cell) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said at a press conference.

'Aggressive elements’

Elaborating further, Srivastva described the accused as 'aggressive elements' and said that a premeditated attempt was made to breach the security cordon in the presence of dignitaries, delegates and visitors attending the international event.

The officer said that during the course of the investigation, many individuals were seen in CCTV footage from the event venue and surrounding areas.

"The involvement of several other persons has also been detected, who were allegedly assisting the aggressive elements in various ways in carrying out the act," the Special CP said.

He said to unearth the entire conspiracy, continuous coordination is being maintained with the police authorities of other states and raids are being carried out.

Considering the multi-state ramifications of the case, the underlying financial and logistical networks among the accused, and the need for a comprehensive probe, further investigation has been transferred to the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch, Srivastva added.

Additional charges invoked under BNS

According to police, additional sections under the BNS, including 196 (promoting enmity between different groups and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 197 (assertions prejudicial to national integration), have been invoked in the FIR. Both carry a jail term of up to three years.

Charges of criminal conspiracy, obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty, disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, unlawful assembly and common intention had already been added to the case.

The backdrop

On Friday, a group of IYC workers staged a dramatic protest inside Hall No. 5 of the summit venue by removing their shirts to reveal T-shirts printed with slogans against the government and the India-US interim trade deal, before being whisked away by security personnel.

Police said the accused had registered online and obtained QR codes to gain entry into the venue.

The incident triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP calling it a "shameful act to tarnish India's image on the global stage", and the IYC defending it as a "peaceful" demonstration aimed at safeguarding national interests.

