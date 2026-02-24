BJP accuses Rahul of being the mastermind behind Youth Congress AI Sumit protest

The BJP on Tuesday (February 24) accused Rahul Gandhi of being the “mastermind” behind the Indian Youth Congress’s "naked protest" at last week’s AI Impact Summit, claiming the “rogue” individual who orchestrated what it called an anarchic incident to defame India would soon face legal consequences. The party asserted that the arrested Youth Congress president would disclose the name during police custody and that it would be made public.

The comments came hours after a Delhi court sent Youth Congress leader Uday Bhanu Chib to four-day police custody over the "shirtless protest" at the summit venue.

‘Protest at Rahul’s behest’

At a press briefing at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged the protest was staged at Rahul’s behest.

"Rahul Gandhi is the mastermind, rather a super mastermind, of such an anarchic incident. The naked protest held by Congress youth wing president and others at the behest of Rahul Gandhi tarnished the image of India," he said.

"There is not much difference between Rahul Gandhi and those who are 'lampat, goondey and mawaali (rogue, hooligans, ruffians)'," Bhatia added. He further claimed Rahul may consider himself above the law but warned that the "long arm of the law will soon reach the person who tried to defame the country, no matter who he is".

"In police custody, Uday will tell the truth and take the name. We will also be waiting to know where the link is established. It will be made public and the entire country will come to know," he said.

Rahul defends Youth Congress

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi publicly backed the Youth Congress after Chib’s arrest in connection with the protest.

In a post on X, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha described the youth wing members as “fearless” and defended their actions as democratic expression.

“Peaceful protest is our historical legacy. It is in our blood and is the democratic right of every Indian. I am proud of my Babbar Sher comrades in the Youth Congress, who have fearlessly raised their voices in the interest of the country against the 'COMPROMISED PM',” he wrote.

Slams India-US interim trade framework

He also attacked the recently concluded India-US interim trade framework.

“The Trade Deal with America has compromised the interests of the country. This agreement will harm our farmers and textile industry and hand over our data to America. The arrest of Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib and other IYC comrades for bringing this truth before the country is proof of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice,” he added.

Reiterating the party’s support, Rahul said, “The Congress Party and I stand firmly with our Babbar Sher comrades. Holding a mirror to the truth to power is not a crime, it is patriotism. Do not fear -- truth and the Constitution are with us.”

Summit protest sparks police action

The controversy stems from a protest last Friday when a group of Congress youth wing workers staged a shirtless demonstration inside an exhibition hall at the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

The protesters walked through the venue holding T-shirts bearing slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal before being escorted out by security personnel.

Delhi Police has arrested eight IYC workers so far, including Chib, in connection with the incident.

(With agency inputs)