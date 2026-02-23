Congress slams ‘witch hunt’ against IYC over shirtless protest

The Congress on Monday (February 23) came out in support of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), claiming that a “witch hunt” has been launched against its youth wing and the BJP has put the entire government machinery against it for the shirtless protest during the India AI Impact Summit.

The IYC on its part tried to put up a brave face saying they have been successful in sending their message against the proposed India-US trade deal as they chose the place of protest from where the country’s youth could be heard after being repeatedly disallowed to do so.

“This shows the extent to which this government is perturbed by the protest by the country’s youth at Bharat Mandapam,” Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil told reporters at the Akbar Road AICC office.

‘Targeted harassment’

Senthil, flanked by five other MPs, claimed targeted harassment has been launched against IYC members and their families. “The parents of our young IYC colleagues are also being targeted. This harassment should stop,” he said.

“In the India-US deal, the PM put the data of the country up for sale. Our Youth Congress colleagues protested against this very bravely. They did it for the youth of this country. At least the PM has responded to the voice of the youth now,” he claimed.

Also read: Delhi court calls shirtless protest assault on public order

Concerned about the IYC leaders in police custody, he said the whole government machinery has been pitted against them. “Putting an entire machinery against IYC shows this government is worried about youth voices,” he said.

The IYC said 16 of their colleagues are in police custody, including four office bearers.

IYC vows to fight legally

The IYC alleged that its office bearers who were not even a part of the protest are being detained in midnight raids, as the government has launched a “complete witch hunt” against it. It also alleged that its detained members have been beaten “black and blue” by the police “as if they are terrorists”.

Addressing reporters, IYC’s legal cell chairman Rupesh Bhadoria said under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, protests have been banned on university campuses, while no one is allowed to express their dissent in cyberspace either.

“There is a lot of frustration among the youth about the lack of jobs,” said Bhadoria, justifying the protest. He said the present era is the complete opposite of what the forefathers of this country had envisioned. “Don’t we have right to protest? ... A witch hunt has been launched by the State against the youth,” he said.

Expressing support to his colleagues in police custody, Bhadoria said full legal support will be extended to them. “We are not going to stop... We will fight for our colleagues in Supreme Court. Dissent cannot be limited in a democracy. This is a political targeting and the government is making mockery of democracy,” he said.

‘No direction from Congress leaders’

The IYC said the protest was its own brainchild with no directions either from Rahul Gandhi or any other leader. “We are adults and realise the ramifications of this deal on the country’s future,” said Shesh Narayan Ojha, IYC national general secretary in a presser.

Also read: ‘You’re already naked’: PM Modi targets Congress over protest at Delhi AI summit

He claimed the protest was planned after the government repeatedly refused to listen to the Opposition, particularly LoP Rahul Gandhi, in Parliament or outside it. “Mics are silenced, House is adjourned. When he was allowed at the last to speak, the deal was suddenly signed within 48 hours,” he said.

“The question is: can everything that is against the government, be it protest or revolution, be called anti-India to trample it? We have been protesting against the trade deal but we were baton-charged; water cannons were used against us. We held protests at Jantar Mantar too, but our colleagues were held in police vehicles all day,” said Ojha.

He termed the venue of the protest as “ideal” since it was from where they were heard and successful in sending their message that the PM Modi was “compromised” and under compulsion of “Epstein Files” to sign the deal. “The message has gone to the public that names of PM Modi and his minister Hardeep Singh Puri are in the Epstein Files,” claimed Ojha.

‘Fallout of Epstein Files’

IYC national general secretary Surbhi Diwedi claimed it was shameful that the name of the PM was in the Epstein Files. “When the name comes, quickly the deal is signed,” she claimed.

Also read: Shirts off, gloves off: Did Congress's AI summit protest embarrass India?

She alleged that in this deal, the data of the country has been compromised. Coming out in support of her colleagues in police custody, she said they harmed nobody. “They brought attention to real issues. The way they are being dealt with is like they are terrorists,” she said.