Mahila Samriddhi Yojana: Has BJP misled Delhi voters?

In the latest episode of Capital Beat, The Federal delved into the ongoing controversy surrounding the BJP-led Delhi government’s Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a scheme that promises Rs 2,500 per month to all women voters. However, as BJP prepares to implement the scheme, it has introduced eligibility conditions, filtering out a significant number of beneficiaries.

The discussion featured TK Rajalakshmi, Senior Deputy Editor at Frontline and Muneef Khan, a senior journalist who has extensively covered Delhi politics. Both experts debated whether BJP misled voters by omitting crucial details before the elections.

Eligibility conditions spark backlash

According to sources, the new criteria state that only women with a household income below Rs 3 lakh per year, non-taxpayers, those aged 18-60 years, and those not receiving any other government financial assistance will qualify for the monthly grant.

Rajalakshmi criticized this post-election revelation, stating, "It is definitely not honest. If these conditions were always part of the plan, BJP should have disclosed them during the campaign." She added that voters were led to believe that the payout would be a blanket disbursement, making the BJP’s move seem deceptive.

Muneef Khan echoed this sentiment, warning that BJP was handing ammunition to the Opposition by tweaking the scheme after securing votes. "This is going to give the Opposition a strong narrative to attack BJP’s credibility," he said.

A pattern of post-election rollbacks?

This isn’t the first time a BJP-led government has adjusted welfare schemes after elections. The panel pointed out a similar scenario in Maharashtra, where a highly publicized scheme for women faced implementation hurdles once the elections were over.

"The same pattern is emerging in Delhi," said Rajalakshmi. She suggested that BJP’s strategy involved announcing sweeping welfare measures to secure votes, only to scale them down after winning power.

Political fallout: Will voters remember?

The discussion raised concerns about how this could impact BJP’s standing among women voters, especially with Bihar elections around the corner.

"Women voters were told that every woman in Delhi would get Rs 2,500 per month. Now, they see that conditions have been added. Why wouldn’t they feel cheated?" questioned the host.

Khan pointed out that voter perception plays a crucial role, saying, "People expect black-and-white outcomes. When they feel misled, it damages trust in the party."

AAP’s aggressive pushback

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has seized the opportunity to publicly shame BJP over the rollout. From banners to posters, AAP is constantly reminding voters of the “broken promise.”

"They have to keep this issue alive," said Rajalakshmi. "AAP will use this controversy to erode BJP’s credibility until the next elections."

She also noted that BJP’s “double-engine” government narrative—which promises seamless state-centre coordination—has taken a hit. If the Delhi BJP government struggles to fund the scheme, it raises questions about central government support.

Impact beyond Delhi: Bihar and beyond

With Bihar elections approaching, BJP faces a bigger challenge. Having promised similar women-focused welfare schemes, will voters in Bihar and other states believe them?

"The opposition will use this as proof that BJP does not fulfil its promises," Rajalakshmi noted. "They will highlight that BJP makes big announcements before elections but struggles to deliver afterward."

Women welfare or mere optics?

In closing, the panellists agreed that such schemes expose a larger issue—whether governments are using welfare as a distraction from deeper economic failures.

"The government is essentially admitting that it cannot create sustainable employment," said Rajalakshmi. "Instead of long-term solutions, they offer temporary payouts that may never actually reach the people."

She emphasized that many women do not want handouts but jobs and financial security, saying, "Nobody wants to rely on free money forever. They want dignified work."

What’s next?

With BJP set to officially announce the scheme’s rollout on International Women’s Day (March 8), all eyes will be on whether the implementation meets expectations or further fuels voter discontent.

For now, Delhi’s women voters — once hopeful — are left questioning whether they were simply a means to an electoral end.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.