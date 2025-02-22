Atishi seeks meeting with Delhi CM over Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women

AAP leader Atishi has sought a meeting of AAP MLAs with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to discuss the Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women promised by the ruling BJP during the Assembly poll campaign.

In a letter to Gupta on Saturday, Atishi questioned why a scheme on the financial aid to women was not approved in the new government's first cabinet meeting when the prime minister had promised it in an election rally.

Gupta and her council of ministers were took oath of office on Thursday, following a victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Assembly polls held earlier in the month.



Reminds of PM’s promise

Atishi, the chief minister in the previous AAP government, sought an appointment to meet the CM on February 23, along with her party MLAs.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally in Dwarka on January 31 promised Delhi's mothers and sisters that the scheme for Rs 2,500 monthly payment would be passed in the first cabinet meeting after the BJP formed the government.” The first cabinet meeting of the BJP government was held on February 20 but the scheme was not passed, she said, adding that the women of Delhi who believed “Modi’s guarantee” are feeling “betrayed”.

BJP leaders, including the CM Gupta, have asserted that the scheme will be implemented from March as was promised by the party.

Another poll gimmick?

Earlier, Atishi flayed the ruling party for failing to deliver on its electoral promises at a press conference on Friday as well. She said that before the Delhi elections, both Prime Minister Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda had assured that the scheme would be approved in the first cabinet meeting and that every eligible woman would receive Rs 2,500 in her bank account by March 8.

Displaying campaign posters featuring PM Modi and Gupta, Atishi challenged the BJP to clarify when the promised financial aid would be deposited. “Was this just another election gimmick,” she wondered.



The issue of financial support for women dominated the electoral discourse, with both AAP and BJP making competing promises. Following the election results, in which the BJP ended AAP's reign in the capital, AAP has maintained pressure on the new government to meet its promises.

Atishi also dismissed the BJP's plan to table 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the next assembly session, calling it a routine matter. The BJP has stated that these reports will highlight the performance of the previous AAP government and will be tabled in the Assembly session starting on Monday.



