AAP and BJP trade charges over Delhi’s acute water crisis

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the main Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday blamed each other for the national capital’s serious water shortage amid a scorching summer.

Talking to reporters, AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh alleged that the water crisis was orchestrated by the BJP, in particular the BJP government in Haryana.

Further, he accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy against the people of Delhi, where the AAP has been in power since 2015.

Blaming Haryana

Saying there is no bigger sin than stopping water, Singh said: “There is a BJP-sponsored water crisis. The BJP wants no water for people in Delhi and they are doing all conspiracies to ensure it.”

He said Delhi gets water from Haryana, and when the BJP-ruled state does not give the required amount of water, it leads to a shortage.

Delhi is ringed on three sides by Haryana and on the fourth side by Uttar Pradesh.

Lt Governor uncooperative

"We are not getting water as per our demand. When we request the Haryana government, they don't listen. We request the Lt Governor but he doesn't do the required work," he said.

He also alleged that former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and his supporters attacked a Delhi Jal Board office and terrorised its employees with the result that the employees had stopped working.

“Delhi has seven BJP MPs. But they are not raising their voice against the water crisis. They are not asking Haryana to release Delhi’s water quota. Instead, they are adding to the problem,” he said.

Delhi reels under water crisis

Several areas in the national capital have been reeling under a water crisis for weeks, with little to no supply, and the shortage is being met by private water tankers.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leaders and MPs along with party workers staged demonstrations across the city slamming the AAP government over the water crisis.

They alleged that people were getting sick after being forced to drink dirty water from the taps.

BJP protest

Meanwhile, at one protest, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Haryana was releasing the capital's full share of water into the Yamuna.

"This water gets stolen by tanker mafia after it enters Delhi because the ministers and AAP MLAs are hand in glove with them," he alleged.