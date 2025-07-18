What PM Modi said in poll-bound Bihar: Top 10 things

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 18) launched a fierce attack on the Congress-RJD alliance during his visit to Motihari, Bihar — accusing them of engaging in “revenge politics” and stalling the state's development.

Land-for-jobs allegation

In an apparent reference to the land-for-jobs scam, Modi accused the RJD of seizing land from the poor on the false promise of jobs.

“The RJD can't think of providing employment to youths and they (RJD leaders) seized land from the poor on the false promise of jobs," the prime minister alleged.

Failure of Congress-RJD govt

Modi alleged that the Congress-RJD combine played politics in the name of the poor and socially marginalised people and blamed the state's opposition alliance for its earlier neglect and stagnation of progress.

"They never thought about the betterment of the poor. They only played politics in the name of the poor and the socially marginalised,” Modi said.

Gap in development

Modi asserted that the 'viksit' (developed) Bihar is key for eastern India's development.

He further stated that there was a huge gap in development during the RJD-Congress rule in the state.

Slogan for NDA campaign

The PM coined a new slogan, ‘Banayenge naya Bihar, phir ek baar NDA sarkar' (We will build a new Bihar, once again an NDA government).

His slogan ignited chants among the crowd and energising party workers.

Viksit Bihar

Modi also asserted that 'Viksit Bihar' is important for the overall development of eastern India.

He said that only the NDA is genuinely concerned about the progress of the state.

One lakh crore jobs

Promising more opportunities for the youth, the Prime Minister said the Centre would invest Rs 1 lakh crore.

This investment would be aimed at generating jobs and employment across the country.

Bihar's 'lakhpati didis'

Modi reiterated that in the last 45 days, the government has released Rs 1,000 crore to 24,000 self-help groups in Bihar.

"Of the total 1.5 crore 'lakhpati didis' in the country, 20 lakh are from the state," he said.

Operation Sindoor resolve

The Prime Minister asserted that he took the resolve of Operation Sindoor from the land of Bihar.

He proudly asserted that the world has witnessed its success.

Motihari to Mumbai

He also said that Champaran gave a new direction to Mahatma Gandhi's movement during the country's freedom struggle.

He emphasised that Motihari must be developed like Mumbai and said that it will be his mission to elevate the city to global standards.

Housing milestone

Modi said under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, over 4 crore homes have been built across the country, including 60 lakh in Bihar alone.

He added that in Bihar, more permanent homes have been provided than the combined population of Norway, New Zealand, and Singapore.

(With Agency inputs)