Nitish promises 125 units of free power to all households ahead of Bihar polls

Patna, Jul 17 (PTI) In a major populist move ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced free power up to 125 units to all domestic consumers in the state.

Kumar came up with the announcement on social media, stating that the benefit will reach 1.67 crore households.

He also said the free power benefit will be effective from August 1.

"This means that no charges will be levied for 125 units in the bills for July itself", said Kumar, who also claimed "we have already been providing cheap electricity to all consumers". PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)