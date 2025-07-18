PM Modi attacks RJD over 'land-for-jobs' scam in Bihar rally

Taking a dig at the erstwhile RJD government in Bihar over the job scam under which people were made to give away their lands in exchange of jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 18) that the people of RJD will never be able to generate employment as it was those people who usurped land in the name of giving jobs.

“Today, Bihar is on the path of progress, and the biggest role behind this is being played by the women of Bihar. Jan Dhan account of 3.5 crore women in Bihar have been opened and government aid has started being credited to those accounts are being credited directly to those accounts,” said Modi addressing a rally in Bihar’s Motihari.

'Congress govt's revenge on Bihar'

He further alleged that the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government at the Centre was taking revenge on Bihar. “I ended this revenge politics after we came to power at the Centre,” added Modi.

He also said the BJP government at the Centre has provided much more funds to Bihar than the Congress-RJD regime.

'Poor were looted during RJD regime'

“During the RJD-Congress regime, development came to a grinding halt. The funds for the poor were being looted. You have liberated this soil from the clutches of RJD and Congress,” added Modi.

“We are determined to ensure that in future, like Mumbai is Paschim Bharat, the Eastern part of the country, there should be Motihari,” said Modi.

“To take Eastern India forward, do we have to make Bihar Viksit Bihar. Today, development is being done so quickly in Bihar, because in the state and the Centre, there are governments willing to work for the development of the state,” he added.

Projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister flagged off four new Amrit Bharat trains in Motihari and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore.

The Amrit Bharat will run between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) and New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), and Malda Town and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur, reported ANI.

The Prime Minister handed over keys to some beneficiaries as part of the Griha Pravesh ceremony for 12,000 beneficiaries and released over Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.

The Prime Minister also released Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 Self-Help Groups in Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). Over 10 crore women have been connected to Self-Help Groups (SHGs)