Upendra Kushwaha gives his party a name: Rashtriya Lok Manch

Patna, Feb 18 (PTI) Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced that the party floated by him after parting ways with JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will henceforth be known as the ‘Rashtriya Lok Manch’.

Kushwaha, who had christened the fledgling outfit as ‘Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal’, disclosed that the new name has got the nod from the Election Commission.

"Upon our application for Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal, the EC had asked us to come up with a few more alternatives. We suggested five and the EC agreed to Rashtriya Lok Manch,” he said.

A junior alliance partner of the NDA in Bihar, Kushwaha also expressed confidence that his party will do its bit in ensuring victory of the BJP-led coalition in all 40 parliamentary seats of the state.

He also mocked RJD president Lalu Prasad for saying his doors were still open for Nitish Kumar, who returned to the NDA less than a month ago.

"Lalu ji seems to have been shattered upon the JD(U) parting ways, resulting in loss of power for the RJD. Hence, he has been saying things that do not make much sense,” said Kushwaha. PTI

