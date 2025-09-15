Tejashwi Yadav to begin 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' ahead of Assembly polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is expected to spearhead the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) mission in Bihar’s upcoming Assembly elections, will on Tuesday (September 16) launch a new rally called “Bihar Adhikar Yatra”. Its initial leg will be for five days, it was learnt.

Tejashwi, a former deputy chief minister and the current leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, will launch the movement from Jehanabad, a statement from the RJD said.

Tejashwi's yatra to cover NDA bastions

According to reports, the 35-year-old leader, son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, is likely to cover in the “first leg” strongholds of the state’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), such as Nalanda, which is the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was once an ally of Tejashwi.

The other area the RJD leader’s rally is likely to cover is Begusarai, the parliamentary constituency of Union minister and firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh. The first leg will conclude in Vaishali in central-western Bihar on September 20.

Tejashwi’s own constituency Raghopur is located in the Vaishali district, which is also home to Mahua, the constituency that was once held by Tejashwi’s estranged elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav. The latter has decided to contest the seat again, this time as an Independent candidate, following his expulsion from the party by patriarch Lalu Prasad.

The first leg, which is likely to take place over five days, will cover other districts such as Patna, Khagaria, Madhepura, Supaul, Saharsa and Samastipur.

The fresh movement will kick off less than a month after the Opposition alliance held the “Voter Adhikar Yatra” led by Tejashwi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other key leaders to protest against the contentious special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Tejashwi urges people to join

In a Hindi video message on X on Monday (September 15), Tejashwi urged the public to join his upcoming rally, saying, “After the Voter Adhikar Yatra, to which you all lent your support, please join us for the Bihar Adhikar Yatra. It is not about Tejashwi. It is about a new vision, which would ensure jobs for the unemployed and security for women.”

नया बिहार बनाने के संकल्प के साथ कल से “बिहार अधिकार यात्रा” की शुरुआत होगी। बिहार में उद्योग-धंधे स्थापित करने, नए अवसर प्रदान करने व स्थायी नौकरी, गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा, बेहतर स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था, चहुमुखी विकास और रोजगार सुनिश्चित करने के अधिकार की यात्रा है।



आइए नई सोच, नई… pic.twitter.com/vvf5dgKFff — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 15, 2025

Meanwhile, NDA sources alleged the “Bihar Adhikar Yatra” has been planned by the RJD to register its displeasure over Rahul's apparent reluctance to declare Tejashwi as the chief ministerial face in Bihar during the recently concluded “Voter Adhikar Yatra”.

During the fortnight-long yatra covering 25 districts of the state, Tejashwi had urged the people to make the Congress leader “the next prime minister”.

However, Yadav's close aide and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav said, “Voter Adhikar Yatra was about wrongful deletion of people's names during special intensive revision of electoral rolls. Bihar Adhikar Yatra will be yet another occasion for our young leader to have a direct contact with the masses, which has been his USP”.

(With Agency inputs)