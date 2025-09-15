Bihar CM Nitish assures PM Modi: Will remain in NDA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (September 15) said in an assuring tone in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would remain in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Janata Dal (United) veteran, who has been the state’s face for some decades now and will seek a fresh mandate soon, also regretted making short-lived alliances with the Rashrtiya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, which “always indulged in mischief when we shared power”.

Nitish and Modi together

The 74-year-old leader was speaking at a rally in Purnea in the presence of Modi, weeks ahead of the announcement of the Assembly poll schedule.

“It was the JD(U)-BJP combine which had formed a government in Bihar, for the first time, in November, 2005. For one or two times, I went to the other side, upon prodding of some of my own party colleagues, one of whom is sitting here,” Nitish said, pointing towards Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, whom he replaced as the party’s national president nearly two years ago.

'Never comfortable with those people'

“But, that is a thing of the past. I could never be comfortable with those people. They always indulged in mischief when we shared power... I am now back. And, I will not go anywhere henceforth,” said the JD(U) supremo, evoking a smile and applause from the PM, who was in Purnea to inaugurate a newly built airport besides laying foundation for several development projects.

Nitish has been known for frequently switching sides between the NDA and the Opposition over the years.

(With agency inputs)