Rohini Acharya takes a swipe at Tejashwi Yadav, warns of ‘infiltrators’ in RJD

In a veiled dig at her brother Tejashwi Yadav ahead of the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) national executive meeting in Patna, Rohini Acharya on Sunday (January 25) said that the person shouldering the leadership responsibility in the party should not evade questions and if “he maintains silence” it would prove that they are hand-in-gloves with outsiders in the party trying destroy Lalu Yadav’s ideology and legacy.

‘One in leadership role shouldn’t evade question’

Acharya further stated that the person holding a leadership position should provide “logical and factual responses” instead of spreading confusion and misbehaving with others who speak for “Laluism” and the party's interests.

Also Read: Lalu Prasad breaks silence on Rohini–Tejashwi family feud

“ The one currently shouldering the responsibility of leadership will have to look inward into their own collar-rather than fleeing from questions, evading questions, shirking from giving answers, spreading confusion instead of logical and factual responses, and resorting to misconduct, rude behavior, and uncivil language toward those who speak for Laluism and the party's interests-and if "he" maintains silence, then the charge and accusation of complicity with the gang plotting against him stands automatically proven,” stated Acharya in a post on X.

‘Infiltrators running the party’

She further alleged that currently “infiltrators and conspirators” are in control of the RJD, adding that they have been sent by “fascist forces” to destroy Laluism.

Also Read: RJD family crisis deepens as Lalu Prasad’s four daughters leave Patna

“The bitter, worrisome, and heartbreaking truth of the present is this: "Today, the real command of the party—known for fighting for the rights and entitlements of the people—lies in the hands of those infiltrators and conspirators sent by fascist opponents, who were dispatched with the task of utterly destroying Laluism; such people, having entrenched themselves, seem to be succeeding to a great extent in their dirty motives,” she added.

Acharya further stated that one who is determined to carry forward Lalu Prasad’s legacy and ideology will always question those responsible for RJD “sorry state” and raise their voice against the dubious and suspect roles of such people, without worrying about consequences.

The backdrop

Soon after the RJD suffered a crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections in November, Rohini Acharya announced that she was severing ties with her family and stepping away from politics. At the time, she had launched a sharp attack on Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Khan, both considered key aides of her brother, Tejashwi Yadav.

According to multiple media reports, the election setback was followed by an intense confrontation between the siblings. Insiders claimed that Tejashwi held Rohini responsible for the party’s poor showing and, during the argument, allegedly hurled his slippers at her.