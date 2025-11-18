Lalu Prasad breaks silence on Rohini–Tejashwi family feud

Breaking his silence over the ongoing feud in his family, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has told his party leaders that he would “deal” with it, adding that it was an internal matter of the family and would be resolved accordingly. Lalu made the remarks during a meeting with the newly elected RJD MLAs on Monday (November 17), reported NDTV, quoting sources.

His remarks come days after his daughter Rohini Acharya’s emotional outburst on Saturday, when in a post on X, she announced that she was quitting politics and disowning her family.

‘Internal family matter’

"This is an internal family matter and will be resolved within the family. I am there to deal with it," said Lalu as quoted by NDTV.

The report further stated that during the meeting, which was also attended by Lalu's wife Rabri Devi, eldest daughter Misa Bharti and Jagdanand Singh, along with other RJD leaders, Tejashwi was chosen as the leader of RJD’s legislature party.

During the meeting, Lalu reportedly praised Tejashwi and said that he had worked “very hard” for the Bihar Assembly elections. RJD managed to win only 25 seats in the elections.

According to media reports, Tejashwi had a heated altercation with his sister Rohini on Saturday. During the argument, he blamed Rohini for the drubbing received by the RJD in the elections.

Tej Pratap warns ‘Jaichands’

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav, the chief of Janshakti Janta Dal and elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, has come out in support of his sister, Rohini Acharya, following her recent public allegations of humiliation by her brother Tejashwi Yadav and aide, Sanjay Yadav, stating "Jaichands will have to pay the price and face the consequences".

The former Bihar minister, who lost the election from Mahua assembly seat, voiced his sentiments in support of his sister Rohini Acharya in a post on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

"I will not tolerate the insult to our sister under any circumstances... Jaichands will have to pay the price for their misdeeds... they will have to face the consequences. Whatever has happened with Rohni didi has shaken me. I tolerated whatever happened to me, but I can't tolerate this insult to my sister. It's unacceptable and unbearable," Yadav said.

"I must tell all these Jaichands... If they target our family, people of Bihar will never forgive them," he added.

Rohini’s outburst against Tejashwi and his aids

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday alleged that she has been "sworn at" and accused of extracting "crores of rupees and a party ticket" in exchange for a "filthy kidney" that she gave to her ailing father.

A day after having left for Delhi, claiming that she had been "driven out" of her parents' home by the cohorts of her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, the 47-year-old shared lurid details of what took place at their place after the party suffered a debacle in the Bihar assembly polls.

‘Filthy kidney’

In a couple of posts on her X handle, Acharya alleged, "I was sworn at (gandi galiyan di gayi)", and was "accused of having given my filthy (gandi) kidney to my father" in exchange for "crores of rupees and a party ticket".

Acharya, who had donated a kidney to Prasad a few years ago, had contested last year's Lok Sabha polls, unsuccessfully, from Saran.

In her emotionally charged posts, she rued having made the sacrifice to save her father's life "without caring for the approval of my husband and my in-laws or for the well-being of my three children".

In a dig at Tejashwi Yadav, her father's heir apparent, she said, "May all married women, if they have a brother, never take such a step. They should ask their brother to donate his own kidney or that of a Haryanvi friend."

( With agency inputs)