RJD family crisis deepens as Lalu Prasad’s four daughters leave Patna

The feud in RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family seemed to be turning bitterer as a day after his daughter Rohini Acharya’s emotional outburst declaring that she was quitting politics and disowning her family, four more daughters of the RJD chief- Rajlakshmi, Ragini, Hema and Chanda-have left his Patna residence and gone to Delhi. The trouble started within days after RJD’s rout in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Four daughters headed to Delhi

According to media reports, Rajlakshmi, Ragini, Chanda and Hema were seen heading out to Delhi. They have reportedly been disturbed by the developments in the family in the last two days.

The development comes at a time when the RJD is still reeling from the drubbing at the hands of the NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections, where its tally sharply dropped from 75 to 25.

Tej Pratap reacts

Her brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who his father expelled from the party and family, issued a strong response after Rohini alleged that family members.

Tej Pratap posted through the Janshakti Janata Dal’s social media account that the situation had “shaken [his] heart to the core”. He said he had endured numerous personal attacks, but the humiliation of his sister was “unbearable under any circumstances”.

He warned that the repercussions of this “injustice” would be severe and appealed directly to Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying, “Father, give me a signal just one nod, and the people of Bihar will bury these Jaichands,” reported Hindustan Times.

Tej Pratap also alleged that “a few faces” were influencing Tejashwi Yadav’s decisions and claimed the dispute had now become a matter concerning “the dignity of a daughter and the self-respect of Bihar”.

His reaction comes months after his removal from the RJD following a controversial Facebook post that revived discussion about his troubled marriage and ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai.

Rohini Acharya’s outburst

The trouble started in RJD’s First Family when Rohini, in an explosive social media outburst, announced that she was leaving politics and disowning her family. She further alleged that it was her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his two close aides, Sanjay Yadav, now an RJD Rajya Sabha MP, and Rameez were responsible for the situation.