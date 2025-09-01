Rahul’s Bihar yatra gives hope to cadres but will it be enough to revive Congress?

The massive gatherings and enthusiastic response seen during the just-concluded Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has given fresh hope to his party cadres in poll-bound Bihar. Rahul’s 1300-km Yatra, covering 20 districts in two weeks, was seemingly focused on exposing the alleged conspiracy of “vote chori” (vote stealing) through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls by the Election Commission (EC), allegedly at the behest of the ruling BJP-led NDA. But Congress leaders, workers, and supporters are upbeat that it will help the party regain some lost ground in the state, just like it did during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Is the party waking up from slumber? In over three decades, this was the first time that a top Congress leader took to the streets in Bihar to directly reach out to people over such a long period. True, Rahul did cover parts of Bihar — 425 km in four days — in the rather hurried Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in January 2024. But the mobilization on the ground was no match for the Voter Adhikar Yatra. The recent rally is widely being seen as a real attempt to galvanise party men, strengthen the party’s organisational structure, and widen its support base by regaining faith and confidence of those who hopped over to other parties for one reason or the other. The Yatra, which started from Sasaram on August 17 and ended in Patna today (September 1) after passing through 21 major points, received a warm welcome from people in both rural and urban pockets. The gatherings on both sides of the roads were massive and spontaneous — they supported the Yatra braving high humidity, a scorching sun, or heavy rain. Also read: Congress counters EC’s ‘no objection’ claim, says it lodged 89 lakh complaints on SIR Rahul’s “Belchi” moment “Rahul’s aura was such that, throughout the route, people were desperate to get a glimpse of him. It appeared that he could connect with people and reach out to them with his narrative. This is a good beginning and a positive step to change the people’s perception of the Congress. However, it is too early to talk about a revival of the party. The Congress has to work hard and has a long way to go to achieve it,” said a professional communication expert who is known to be a Congress sympathizer and was part of the Yatra. A seasoned political observer in the state felt it was Rahul’s “Belchi” moment. Rahul’s grandmother Indira Gandhi, ousted from power, did something similar in Bihar in the same month of August nearly five decades ago, in1977. Her vehicle was stuck in mud, but Indira insisted on trudging ahead on foot to her destination, but later took an elephant ride to Belchi village in Patna district — only to meet some poor Dalit families some of whose members had been burnt alive. Her dogged persistence had helped change the people’s perception of the party and her, helping her return to power three years later. The observer said Rahul has shown the same persistence — determined to directly connect and communicate with the people, mainly deprived and marginalised sections of society, and fighting for their democratic rights.

The Voter Adhikar Yatra is widely being seen as a real attempt to galvanise Congress party men, strengthen the party’s organisational structure, and widen its support base by regaining faith and confidence of those who hopped over to other parties for one reason or the other | Photo by author

Repeated Bihar visits Rahul did not undertake the Yatra alone or solely on behalf of the party — the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha was accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, and leaders of Left parties and other allies of the Magathbandhan, too. But the local party leadership used Rahul’s presence at the ground level to activate its grassroots workers and expand its base by mobilising people. “We are sure that Rahul-ji’s Yatra to fight for the democratic rights of peoples will be a turning point in reviving the Congress in the state,” said Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram, who accompanied him. Another senior Congress leader pointed out that the party high command has paid special attention to the party in Bihar in recent months, as Rahul has visited it half a dozen times this year already. Also read: SC on Bihar SIR: Confusion 'largely trust issue', political parties should 'activate' themselves Organizational changes The party leadership also made certain organizational changes earlier this year when it appointed a young and energetic Krishna Allavaru in charge of the Congress in Bihar. Unlike previous in-charges, like socialist-turned-Congress-leader Bhakta Charan Das and Mohan Prakash, Allavaru, considered close to Rahul, warned against factionalism soon after taking over and took up the task of strengthening the party organization at the grassroots. Allavaru has been camping in the state and closely monitoring the party’s functioning. Allavaru has also been maintaining a distance from the RJD and Lalu Parasad to create an independent space for the Congress in the state. “Congress is not only facing an issue of weak organization; it also lacks a powerful local leader who should be aggressive and articulate to match leaders within its own alliance and rival alliance,” the Congress leader added. After Allavaru, the Congress appointed Rajesh Ram, a Dalit and two-time party MLA, as the state party president — seem as a step towards wooing the weaker sections. Besides, the party reconstituted the Congress district committees by giving a proper representation to OBCs, EBCs, Dalits, and Muslims.

Rahul Gandhi greets supporters at the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar | @INCIndia/X via PTI Photo

Focus on youth, Dalits This apart, the top party leadership has put forward the face of former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, an articulate youth leader, as part of its strategy to garner the support of youths to strengthen the party. In March-April this year, Kanhaiya led the “Palayan Roko Naukri Do Yatra” (stop migration, give jobs) in Bihar to focus on issues that directly affect youths. In another step to woo youths, the Indian Youth Congress organized a mega job fair (Maha Rojgar Mela) in Patna in July, at which 7,000 youths reportedly got job offers. “All these are seen as the political will of the Congress leadership to revive the party, which has been lying moribund for years and heavily dependent on its regional ally RJD. It indicates a shift in the Congress strategy in Bihar to function independently, away from the shadow of the dominant ally RJD that has been playing big brother for years,” said a former minister and Congress leader. Also read: As Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra approaches climax, the real test begins now Social justice-themed politics Political activist Satyanarayan Madan, who has also been watching Bihar politics closely since the 1980s, said Rahul’s Yatra’s agenda may have been “vote fraud” by the EC, but he has been extending his social justice-themed politics by repeatedly raising issues that directly concern the poor, weak, deprived, and marginalised people. His fights for issues such as a caste census, hike in reservation, and SIR have changed the perception of Rahul Gandhi among Dalits and Extreme Backward Castes. Rahul has built a communication channel with them and reached out to them. “There is hardly any village or panchayat in Bihar where voter names were not deleted in SIR. Of the 65 lakh voter names deleted, most are of poor, Dalit, and weaker sections. It created a collective fear that they would be deprived of the benefits of government-sponsored welfare schemes. Rahul’s attempt is in a positive direction; the Congress will get its benefits,” said Madan.

The fights for issues such as a caste census, hike in reservation, and SIR have changed the perception of Rahul Gandhi among Dalits and Extreme Backward Castes. Rahul has built a communication channel with them and reached out to them | Photos by author