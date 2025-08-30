Akhilesh Yadav mocks RSS chief Bhagwat, endorses Tejashwi for Bihar elections

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent claim that India has had “the same DNA for 40,000 years.”

Addressing a rally in Ara during the final leg of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Yadav sarcastically remarked, “We’ve been saying our fight for social justice is 5,000 years old, but now we’re told it’s 40,000 years.”

He added, “While we speak of 5,000 years of social inequality, they claim the existing order is 40,000 years old. After defeating the BJP in Awadh, it’s time to drive them out of Magadh.”

The SP chief had arrived in Bihar a day earlier (August 29) to participate in the yatra, which is being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Akhilesh slams EC

Akhilesh Yadav strongly criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar, accusing the poll body of functioning as the BJP’s “Jugaad Commission.”

"I have come to join the Voter Adhikar Yatra and congratulate the people of Bihar for their support. Bihar's voice is being heard across the country. This time, the BJP will be wiped out in Bihar as they have undermined the rights guaranteed by the Constitution," he told reporters in Patna.

#WATCH | Bhojpur, Bihar: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav says "...We, you, and everyone had hoped that the Election Commission would work impartially. It would protect our right to vote, save the Constitution, but the way the Commission is working in collusion with the… pic.twitter.com/PYaD5CYLHi — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2025

Taking a swipe at the ECI, he remarked that the people of Bihar had decided to carry out an “SIR of the Election Commission” itself.

"The right to vote belongs to us, and I’m glad the people of Bihar, along with Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi, initiated the yatra. They’ve taken the necessary step to conduct an SIR on the Election Commission, which has become nothing more than a 'Jugaad Commission' for the BJP," Yadav added.

Stating that the people of Bihar have witnessed how youth earlier used to migrate, he praised Tejashwi for providing them with jobs and employment. He added that this time, when Tejashwi comes to power, there will be no migration of the unemployed; instead, it will be the BJP that will be forced to migrate.

Congress' 'steadfast ally'

In a post on X, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said Akhilesh is a "steadfast ally" in the party's fight against the alleged attempt by the BJP to destroy the country's democracy.

आज सुबह, उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री अखिलेश यादव जी सारण में वोटर अधिकार यात्रा में शामिल हुए!लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के लिए इस ऐतिहासिक आंदोलन में उनका स्वागत है। वे भाजपा के इशारों पर हो रहे लोकतंत्र के विनाश के खिलाफ हमारी लड़ाई में एक अडिग सहयोगी रहे हैं और उत्तर… pic.twitter.com/cgi7XV8o7c — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 30, 2025

"This morning, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadavji joined the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Saran. I welcomed him to this historic movement to protect democracy. He has been a steadfast ally in our fight against the BJP’s destruction of democracy and a strong voice for the poor and underprivileged in UP and across the country," Venugopal said on the social media platform. He also shared photographs of Yadav meeting Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Voter Adhikar Yatra

On its 14th day, the yatra moved from Saran towards Bhojpur, attracting large crowds along the route.

Akhilesh Yadav embraced Tejashwi as the two leaders met, while Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who had contested from Saran in the Lok Sabha polls last year, also joined them in the same vehicle.

Akhilesh, Tejashwi and his sister Rohini, and other representatives of the INDIA bloc were seen waving at an enthusiastic crowd from an open-top sports utility vehicle in Saran.

Rahul had launched the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' on August 17 from Sasaram in Rohtas to oppose the Election Commission’s SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar. Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the march will conclude in Patna on September 1.

So far, the yatra has passed through districts including Gaya, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, West Champaran, Gopalganj, East Champaran, and Siwan, and will now move through Bhojpur before reaching Patna.

