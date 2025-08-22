PM Modi rolls out Rs 6,880 crore projects in Bihar’s Gaya ahead of Assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 22) launched several projects, including the 660 MW Buxar thermal power plant, worth a total of Rs 6,880 crore in Bihar's Gaya district, officials said.

Development projects

The PM also flagged off two trains — Amrit Bharat Express between Gayaji and Delhi and Buddhist Circuit train between Vaishali and Koderma. The latter will give a boost to tourism and pilgrimage across key Buddhist sites in the region.

The Buxar thermal power plant will significantly enhance power generation capacity, improve energy security, and meet the growing electricity demand of the region.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and several Union ministers, state ministers, MPs and MLAs were also present on the occasion.

Cancer hospital

The PM also inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Muzaffarpur.

The medical facility includes advanced oncology OPD and IPD wards, operation theatres, modern laboratories, blood bank, and a 24-bed ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and HDU (High Dependency Unit).

This state-of-the-art facility will provide advanced and affordable cancer care to patients in Bihar and neighbouring states, reducing the need to travel to distant metros for treatment.

Namami Gange

The PM also inaugurated a sewerage treatment plant (STP) and sewerage network at Munger, constructed under Namami Gange project, worth over Rs 520 crore.

It will help reduce pollution load in the Ganga and improve sanitation facilities in the region, officials said.

Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0), he laid the foundation stone of water supply projects at Aurangabad, Bodhgaya and Jehanabad.

A 'griha pravesh' ceremony of 12,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin and 4,260 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) also took place with the symbolic handing over of keys to a few beneficiaries by the PM.

Infrastructure boost

The PM also laid the foundation stone for a series of urban infrastructure projects worth around Rs 1,260 crore.

These include the STP and sewerage network at Daudnagar in Aurangabad, and Jehanabad; STP and interception and diversion work at Barahiya in Lakhisarai, and Jamui.

The PM also inaugurated the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, worth around Rs 1,900 crore, which will ease congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance passenger and freight movement.

PM Modi will later inaugurate the 1.86-km Aunta-Simaria Bridge on Ganga River. It will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna district and Begusarai.

(With agency inputs)