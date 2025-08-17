PM Modi inaugurates Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway, UER-II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 17) inaugurated two major national highway projects worth a total of nearly Rs 11,000 crore in the Rohini area of the national capital.

The Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), opened by Modi, have been developed under the comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

What Modi said

Speaking after the inauguration, Modi said Delhi is witnessing "a development revolution".

"This month of August is coloured in the colours of freedom and revolution. In the midst of this festival of freedom, today, the country's capital, Delhi, is witnessing a development revolution. A little while ago, Delhi got the connectivity of Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road. This will increase the convenience of the people of the entire NCR of Delhi, Gurugram... On 15th August, from the Red Fort, I spoke with confidence about the country's economy, the country's self-reliance and the country's self-confidence. When the world sees and evaluates India, its first glance falls on our capital, Delhi. Therefore, we have to make Delhi such a model of development, where everyone feels that yes, this is the capital of a developing India."

"Urban Extension Road has another feature, it is helping in freeing Delhi from the mountains of garbage. Lakhs of tons of garbage have been used in building the Urban Extension Road. By reducing the mountains of garbage, the waste material has been used in building the road, and it has been done in a scientific way. Bhalswa landfill is located nearby. We all know how many problems there are for the families living around here. Our government is engaged in freeing the people of Delhi from every such problem," he added.

The Prime Minister lauded the Delhi BJP government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and spoke about cleaning of river Yamuna. He also hit out at the previous governments in Delhi.

"I am pleased that under the leadership of Rekha Gupta ji (Delhi CM), the BJP government in Delhi is continuously engaged in the cleaning of Yamuna ji. I have been informed that 16 lakh metric tons of silt have been removed from the Yamuna in this period. Not only that, in a very short time, 650 DEVI electric buses have been started in Delhi. In the future, these electric buses will surpass the figure of around 2,000. This further strengthens the mantra of Green Delhi - Clean Delhi... After many years, the BJP government has been formed in the national capital. For a long time, we were nowhere close to power. And we can see how the previous governments destroyed Delhi and pushed it into such a deep pit. I know how difficult it is for the new BJP government to bring Delhi out of the ever-mounting troubles of the past. First, much effort will be spent just filling that pit, and only after that will progress become visible. But I am confident that the team you have chosen in Delhi will work hard and pull the city out of the problems it has been suffering for decades," Modi said.

Reducing traffic in Delhi

The new stretches are expected to vastly improve connectivity, cut travel time, and reduce traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas.

The statement said, "These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi's vision of creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility."

The 10.1 km-long Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs 5,360 crore. The section will also provide multimodal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, the DMRC Blue Line and Orange Line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and the Dwarka cluster bus depot, it said.

UER-II built at Rs 5,580 crore

This project comprises a 5.9 km-section, from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21 and a 4.2 km-section from the RUB to the Delhi-Haryana border, providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II.

The 19 km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was inaugurated by Modi in March 2024, the statement added.

The Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II, along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, was built at a cost of around Rs 5,580 crore.

It will ease traffic on Delhi's inner and outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09. The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the national capital region, it said.



