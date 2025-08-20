Ahead of Bihar polls, PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 1,200 crore in Gaya on Aug 22

Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gayaji district on August 22 to launch several projects and address a public rally, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Wednesday (August 20).

Modi to visit Gayaji

Choudhary recently visited Gayaji to oversee the preparations for the PM's function.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Choudhary, who also holds the portfolio of the Finance Department, wrote, "Bringing the gift of development, Modi ji is coming to Bihar again. The PM is arriving on August 22 in Gayaji."

"I urge you all to come to Gayaji to listen to the country's most popular leader Modi ji," Choudhary said.

Polls loom large

Modi’s visit is anticipated to include announcements of new schemes for the state. Earlier, Choudhary reportedly said Modi will announce several development projects, including the construction of a corridor connecting the Vishnupad and Mahabodhi Temples, similar to the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

The deputy chief minister said the PM would inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for Bihar's first six-lane bridge over the Ganga river and development projects worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

Modi had previously visited Motihari, Siwan, Madhubani, and Patna since April. The Bihar assembly elections are due later this year.

