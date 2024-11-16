Nitish Kumar touching Modi’s feet: Is it due to respect or fear?

Nitish Kumar touching Modi’s feet has puzzled many observers, given that as Chief Minister, he is only expected to greet the Prime Minister with a handshake. Mishra, noting Nitish’s political career since 1985, highlighted that such displays of deference are unprecedented for the leader. Nitish, known for his calculated approach, has rarely displayed such public gestures, even toward political stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and George Fernandes.

In The Federal’s “Capital Beat” programme hosted by Neelu Vyas, panellists Jayant Jigyasu, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson, and senior journalist Ashok Mishra delved into this topic. The debate sought to unpack whether Nitish’s actions stemmed from respect, political insecurity, or external pressures.

A video showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar touching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet during a public event in Darbhanga has sparked a political and public discourse. This marks the third such instance this year, with the first two occurring during a rally in June and at the inauguration of the new Parliament building in Delhi. Nitish’s repeated actions, contrary to official protocol, have raised questions about his motives and political standing.

Reasons Behind the Gesture

The panel considered multiple possible reasons for Nitish’s behaviour. Mishra offered three broad explanations: respect, fear, or health concerns. However, both panellists leaned toward the possibility of political insecurity driving the gestures.

“Perhaps Nitish Kumar fears investigative agencies tightening their grip on those close to him,” Mishra suggested, referring to reports of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax investigations targeting JD(U) leaders and bureaucrats close to Nitish. Jigyasu added that these pressures could be part of the BJP’s strategy to weaken Nitish’s hold over Bihar’s political landscape.

Is Nitish Sending a Message?

Mishra speculated that Nitish’s actions might be a signal of submission to the BJP. By touching Modi’s feet, Nitish could be attempting to reaffirm his political alignment and shield himself and his party from possible repercussions.

“He might be in a surrender mode,” Mishra said, noting that such gestures could be an effort to maintain cordial ties with the BJP amidst growing political uncertainty.

Jigyasu criticised Nitish’s behaviour as unbecoming of a leader with his stature.

“This is embarrassing for Biharis. Narendra Modi is junior to Nitish Kumar in terms of political experience. It’s disappointing to see our Chief Minister stoop to such a level,” he said.

Implications for JD(U)’s Future

The panel also explored the implications of Nitish’s actions for the JD(U). Mishra highlighted internal dissent within the party, with some members questioning Nitish’s capacity to lead. Speculation of an impending alliance between JD(U) and the RJD has also gained traction, with some suggesting a reunion could ensure political survival for both parties in Bihar’s upcoming Assembly elections.

However, this potential alliance is fraught with risks. The BJP has reportedly prepared cases against key RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, which could strain any collaboration. Additionally, the JD(U)’s reluctance to develop a strong second line of leadership further jeopardises the party’s long-term prospects.

Public Perception and Criticism

The repeated foot-touching incidents have also invited criticism from the public and Nitish’s political rivals. Many have expressed concerns about the visual impact of such actions, especially as the Chief Minister’s advisors reportedly warned him against the gesture.

Mishra acknowledged that the behaviour reflects poorly on Nitish’s image but noted that it could also be a calculated political move.

"Nitish Kumar is too seasoned a politician to act without intent," he remarked, pointing to the strategic messaging potentially embedded in the gesture.

Conclusion

As Nitish Kumar’s actions continue to spark controversy, their underlying motives remain a matter of speculation. Whether they stem from respect, fear, or political manoeuvring, they have added another layer of intrigue to Bihar’s complex political landscape.

