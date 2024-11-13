Congress: With Nitish in NDA, does Modi still find caste survey divisive?

The Congress on Wednesday (November 13) launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues related to Bihar and sought to know if he still thought that a caste census was divisive.

Ahead of Modi’s engagements in Bihar, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed four questions to him including on the long delay in opening an AIIMS at Darbhanga and on the promised airports at Purnea, Muzaffarpur, and Bhagalpur.

Bihar caste survey

He said when the Nitish Kumar government, under pressure from the Congress and RJD, released the Bihar caste census data in October 2023, Modi said it would divide the country “in the name of caste”.

After shaking hands with Nitish, what does the prime minister think about the Bihar caste-based survey, Ramesh asked on X.

"Will he take it forward in the decadal census that was supposed to be held in 2021 but looks likely to be conduced soon? And will he take decisive steps to remove the arbitrary and artificial 50 per cent ceiling on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCMs?"