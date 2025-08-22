Operation Sindoor showed India will hunt down terrorists anywhere, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 22) said that with Operation Sindoor, India has sent a strong message that none of its adversaries will be left “unpunished” and Indian missiles will eliminate terrorists no matter where they are hiding.

“Bihar is the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya. Bihar has stood as the backbone of the country at all times. Every resolve made on this pious land is the strength of the country and doesn't go in vain. When the Pahalgam terror attack happened, I had vowed to reduce the terrorists to dust from this land. The world has seen that resolve getting fulfilled,” said Modi as quoted by ANI. He was addressing a public meeting in Gaya, Bihar.

The Prime Minister also said that Pakistan attacked India with drones and missiles, but Indian air defence systems scattered Pakistani missiles in the air like twigs.

“Pakistan was attacking us with drones and missiles, but India was scattering Pakistan's missiles in the air like twigs. Not even a single missile of Pakistan could cause any harm to us. Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line of India's defence policy, sending a strong message that no adversary will go unpunished. Whether terrorists hide in the depths of hell, India's missiles will track them down and eliminate them," said Modi.

The Prime Minister lashed out at the RJD, Congress, and the Left parties for opposing a set of laws brought by the Centre under which the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and ministers can be removed if they get jailed for over 30 days in serious criminal cases.

Hinting at the corruption cases against RJD and Congress leaders, Modi said that everyone knows what they are afraid of, adding that they are afraid that if they go to jail, all their dreams will be shattered.

"RJD, Congress, and Left parties are opposing this law. They are very angry. Who doesn't know what they are afraid of? They think that if they go to jail, all their dreams will be shattered. They are so rattled that they are opposing a law which is in the public interest,” said Modi.

Pointing out that if a government employee gets jailed for 50 hours, he loses his job automatically, the Prime Minister said that if a Chief Minister, Minister or even the Prime Minister can continue holding their posts even being in jail.

"If a government employee is imprisoned for 50 hours, then he loses his job automatically, be it a driver, a clerk or a peon. But a CM, a Minister, or even a PM can enjoy staying in the government even from jail,” said Modi.

“Some time ago, we saw how files were being signed from jail and how government orders were given from jail. If leaders have such an attitude, how can we fight corruption? The NDA government has brought a law against corruption, and the Prime Minister also comes under its purview,” he added.

The Prime Minister also said that the increasing number of illegal immigrants has become a cause of concern for the country, adding that in the bordering areas of Bihar, demography is rapidly changing.

He also said that to address the issue, the NDA government has decided not to let illegal immigrants decide the future of the country. Modi said that he has proposed to start a demographic to address the issue, and the mission will start soon.

“To tackle this threat, I have proposed to start a demographic mission. This mission will begin its work shortly. We will throw out every immigrant... People of Bihar need to be aware of the supporters of these immigrants in the country. Congress and RJD want to take away the rights of the people of Bihar and give them to immigrants for appeasement and to increase their vote bank,” said Modi.

He lashed out at the RJD over the law and order situation in Bihar when it was in power in the state, adding that at that time, Bihar was in the clutches of red terror.

“Remember the condition here during the rule of lantern (RJD). This region was in the clutches of red terror. Cities like Gaya Ji were in darkness during the rule of 'lantern' (RJD)... They had pushed the entire state into darkness,” said Modi.

“There was no education or employment. So many generations were forced to migrate. RJD considers the people of Bihar only as their vote bank. They want nothing to do with their life, sorrows, or respect,” he added.