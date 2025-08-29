Modi 'abuse' row: Amit Shah hits out at Congress 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'

High drama unfolded outside the Congress office in Patna on Friday (August 29) as BJP leaders and workers staged a massive protest against alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during Congerss leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

The protests turned chaotic as BJP and Congress workers clashed, attacking each other with party flags on the streets. The controversy has cast a shadow over the yatra, which is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1 with a padyatra instead of a rally.

Also read: Rahul: Personal attacks RSS' old method to target opponents; even Gandhiji wasn’t spared

The issue stems from a viral video clip from one of the rallies, where a speaker — reportedly a minor — was heard using abusive language. The incident has escalated into a major political row in Bihar.

BJP demands Rahul's apology

The BJP has demanded an apology from Rahul and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. A police complaint has also been filed, leading to the arrest of the individual seen in the video.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi asks EC how 947 voters reside in one house in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly condemned the incident, saying: “Congress leaders have committed the most condemnable act by using derogatory words against PM Modi's mother during their Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra. I condemn it… Every Congress leader has spoken derogatory words against PM Modi.”

BJP President JP Nadda and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also criticised the language used, with Kumar calling it “inappropriate”.

Congress responds

Congress has denied wrongdoing, stating that the microphone was snatched away immediately and that a Youth Congress leader had already issued an apology.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai clarified, “No Congress leader has made any wrong statements. We respect everyone's mother. Those who might have said something cannot be following Congress's ideology… BJP did not take any action against its leader when derogatory language was used against our spokesperson Surendra Rajput.”

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera dismissed BJP’s reaction as an attempt to divert attention from more pressing issues.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot linked the violence to the growing support for Rahul’s campaign.

“This violence is a response to this yatra. Lakhs of people are joining the Voter Adhikar Yatra started by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. This is a fight for votes, a fight for the rights of voters. They (BJP) are scared of this support, which is why they are resorting to violence,” he said.

He added that the Congress would continue its movement, stressing that attempts to silence the Opposition through violence would not succeed.

With protests intensifying, the Congress party announced that Rahul’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' — which was originally planned to end with a rally — will now conclude with a padyatra in Patna on September 1.

The political showdown has added another flashpoint between the ruling BJP and the Opposition INDIA bloc in the run-up to Assembly elections in Bihar.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)