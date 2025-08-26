Rahul: Personal attacks RSS' old method to target opponents; even Gandhiji wasn’t spared

Rahul made the remarks during an interaction with Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar, a video of which he posted on his X handle.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (August 26) alleged that resorting to personal attacks is Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s old method of targeting opponents and that the organisation didn’t even spare Mahatma Gandhi from the same.

‘This is their style’

In the video, Rahul is seen having tea at a dhaba in Bihar’s Araria on Sunday with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya, Vikassheel Insaan Party's Mukesh Sahani, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar and Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan.

"The RSS method of attacking is (making) personal attacks. They used to do it with Gandhi ji all the time. People don't know, don't remember the amount of abuse and defamation heaped on him (Gandhi) by the RSS. How much they lied about him, this is their style," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Tushar Gandhi said that earlier debates used to be very strong and heated, but there was never personal abuse. "Now it has been legitimised," he said, to which Tejashwi added that it has started to happen after 2014.

"They abused Karpoori Thakur ji and then had to give him a Bharat Ratna," Yadav said.

Tejashwi on 'vote chori'

Talking about the alleged "vote chori", Tejashwi said people would earlier say that they cast their vote but when the results came, they did not know where their vote had gone.

"Now, these things that are coming out with evidence and facts, people now know that theft is happening. The approach that the Election Commission has taken, people have got the message that the two (EC and the BJP) are in collusion. What (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji is saying, the election commissioner is doing," the RJD leader said.

Echoing similar views, Sahani said that the people felt they voted for the INDIA Bloc, but the result was opposite.

"Now that you (Rahul Gandhi) have brought out the facts, people know that something is wrong and Modi ji is doing some 'hera pheri'. Their (BJP's) voters have also started to believe so," the chief of VIP said.

Discussion over hot tea, pakoras

Sahani and the Congress' Kumar and Khan hailed the Voter Adhikar Yatra and the enthusiasm among the people.

"People earlier never used to hit the road at 8 in the morning and we have also not done that, but it is happening here," Sahani said.

Posting the video of the interaction, Rahul said on X, "Yatra, vote chori, and Gandhi ji – a lively political discussion over hot tea and pakoras with coalition partners."

Day 10 of Voter Adhikar Yatra

Rahul launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra, supported by all Mahagathbandhan constituents, against the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The 16-day yatra, which began on August 17 from Sasaram, will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1 before covering over 1,300 km across the state, where assembly elections are due later this year.

The yatra has so far covered Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar and Purnea districts. Further, it will pass through Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Saran, Bhojpur and Patna districts.